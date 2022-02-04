St. Louis digs out from the first big snowfall of the season
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler was in St. Louis, Missouri, as a major snowstorm dumped the most snow the city has seen in some time.
Congress has to pass a resolution that would protect Capitol Hill staff who want to unionize. And then things get complicated.
Democrats muscled through legislation in the House on Friday that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically and on the global stage by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry and shoring up strained supply chains.
The U.S. also approved the sale of spare parts to the United Arab Emirates for air defense systems, a few weeks after UAE used the THAAD system in battle for the first time.
Some Democrats fear Republicans are out-flanking them on the government reform proposal.
NOS/TwitterThe Beijing Winter Olympics are officially underway—but, before the Opening Ceremony even finished on Friday, Chinese authorities proved to the world once again that it won’t tolerate any kind of free press.In an extraordinary clip from Dutch broadcaster NOS, one of its reporters who is in Beijing to cover the Games can be seen being manhandled by a security guard sporting a red armband. The reporter, Sjoerd den Daas, attempted to carry on his broadcast while being grabbed and yelled
How can a show make us so uneasy yet so enthralled? Experts weigh in on the complexity of 'Euphoria's intense intrigue.
A couple who had been "snowed in" at a Northern California cabin since early December were rescued by helicopter after a nearly two-month ordeal, authorities said.
Michael Douglas poses near a picturesque waterfall with his two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18
"Look around you governor, you're in Alexandria," the shopper shouted at the maskless Republican governor inside of a grocery store, video shows.
Following their NFC Championship loss on Sunday to the Rams, the San Francisco 49ers are making coaching moves. The first move reportedly was asking assistant […]
Here is when cars will be on track for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum this weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Republican National Committee now considers the January 6 committee "a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."
A farmer who wrecked a car parked on his land with a tractor has been cleared of criminal damage after he successfully used the 400-year-old legal principle that “an Englishman’s home is his castle”.