  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript]

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • James B. Bullard
    Federal Reserve Bank president

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss his outlook on inflation and the central bank's response.

Below is a transcript of his appearance, aired live on May 11.

-

BRIAN CHEUNG: I am joined here live on Yahoo Finance in an exclusive conversation with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. Obviously the Federal Reserve very much in focus so it’s great to have you on the program President Bullard. How are you?

JAMES BULLARD: Very good, thanks for having me.

BRIAN CHEUNG: I want to kick things off with a conversation about the inflationary numbers we got this morning from the Consumer Price Index. 8.3% on a year-over-year basis in April. What were your takeaways from that report?

JAMES BULLARD: Yeah I don't think we want to emphasize one report too much, but my takeaway is that inflation is broader and more persistent than many have thought and that the Fed will have to act in order to keep inflation under control. And we've got a plan in place, which is, you know, 50 basis points at the last meeting and teeing that up for future meetings as well. I do think we need to get to a higher level of the policy rate to control especially the persistent part of the inflation process.

BRIAN CHEUNG: President Bullard, I had the luxury of speaking with your colleagues in Atlanta and also Cleveland yesterday. Both of them saying before we got this inflationary print, to be fair, they were advocating for 50 basis points in at least the next two meetings. What do you see as the appropriate path of policy in the future?

JAMES BULLARD: Yeah, I think that's a good benchmark for now. And, you know, I think we are in — it is a good plan right now. I do think we need to get above neutral by the end of the year. I have been advocating just as a kind of number to put out there, a goal of 3.5% on the policy rate by the end of the year. I think we are going to have to do more than just get to neutral. We are going to have to go above neutral in order to put downward pressure on the persistent component of this inflation. So, I think the biggest thing here is that you should probably take the big inflation number that we got today, 8-plus percent, some of that has a transitory component to it. I know we banned the word transitory. But part of that is going to go away naturally. And that's fine and all good for us. But there is a big chunk of it that is not in that category, that's much more persistent. And it’s that kind of inflation that requires Fed action. And in order for us to put downward pressure on inflation, we are going to have to get the policy rate up in a range where we can put some leverage on this and move inflation down. We are all in the middle of this process right now. But that's my takeaway for the current position.

BRIAN CHEUNG: Could a 75 basis point move be warranted in your view? I know your remarks on the possibility of that prior to the May FOMC got markets very interested. Do you see that as a baseline need, at least in the next few meetings?

JAMES BULLARD: That's not my base case. So I think we've got a good plan in place and the committee is, based on public comments anyway from my colleagues, has coalesced around a plan of 50 basis points per meeting. So I think we can proceed on that. This report was hot in terms of inflation, but not that different from what was expected coming into this report. So it's not like we got a tremendous amount of information here. Although I would interpret it as indicating that inflation is broader and more persistent than many have thought.

BRIAN CHEUNG: So if you do want to get to 3.5% by the end of this year, that might be a bit of a faster pace than your colleagues. So would that imply 50 basis points for every meeting throughout the end of this year? How would you like to get there?

JAMES BULLARD: Yeah, I mean, I think it's more state-contingent than this. So we want to take it one meeting at a time. Let's see how the data comes in. It’s possible inflation could moderate a lot. It’s possible the real economy could take twists and turns. And so I don't think we want to be promising today what we're going to do in December. But I think right now, I think we're on a good path near term and then we can adjust as we go along.

BRIAN CHEUNG: So you made a speech recently, where you noted that the Fed has a little bit more room on tightening if it has credible forward guidance, which implies that markets would have to read [and] understand exactly what it is the Fed is doing. We see the volatility happening right now. And there's also the bigger picture about whether or not the Fed is already a bit too late to inflation here. What do you see as the, I guess, audit right now of Fed credibility?

JAMES BULLARD: Yeah, gave the talk at Stanford last Friday. You know, I do want to press on this point: that it looks like we've only moved the policy rate a little bit, because we just made the one move in March and then 50 basis points last week. But actually, we've done far more than that. As you know, from tracking the markets, the two year Treasury has moved up substantially from where it was six to nine months ago. And it's really the two-year Treasury that's indicative of where the market thinks policy is going to go. So by taking a hawkish turn last year, we've already put some of the policy restraint in place even as I speak here. And so that's going to help us a lot to keep inflation under control. I don't think we're all the way there. But we made a good start, and we're going to get the policy rate up to a higher level expeditiously as we go forward here. We are, you know, I am sensitive to being disruptive in financial markets. But here I think we've been very transparent about our policy. We've tried to communicate ahead of time what we're planning to do — as best we can, given the information that comes in about the economy. And it is a fast moving situation. But we're trying to be as transparent as we can. You’re right: it’s causing volatility right now. People are not waiting for the policy rate to get up in the two and a half percent range, all the effects are occurring right now. So that's the effect of forward guidance.

BRIAN CHEUNG: We're seeing markets right now, you know, very volatile. It's been a very rough trading session in the past few days for investors. Do you see recession risks flashing in the financial markets? And is that going to be perhaps a Fed-induced recession as you tighten?

JAMES BULLARD: Yeah, I don't think recession risk is that high right now for the US economy. Of course you always face the possibility that a big shock will hit. And that has happened. And you know, obviously, the pandemic was like that, even the global financial crisis. So you do have these kinds of possibilities. But I would say that our probability of recession is not particularly elevated at this time. And if you look at models that try to predict, you know, recession or give you recession probabilities, they're still pretty low. There are a wide variety of models. You could probably find one that will tell you that the recession probability is elevated. But I don't think so right now. You've got this very strong jobs market, for instance, which doesn't at all look like the kind of thing that you'd see if you're sliding into recession.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard joins Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview on May 11, 2022.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard joins Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview on May 11, 2022.

BRIAN CHEUNG: Yeah, unemployment rate at 3.6%. Still very low. I wanted to ask kind of lastly here about financial stability. The Fed had that financial stability report this week, detailing the risks of stablecoins. And I bring this up because the volatility that we've seen in markets has led to a lot of craziness in one specific stablecoin: Luna and Terra, which was supposed to be maintaining $1 peg. We see it has not held that level. I don't know if you've been reading up on the headlines on that front. But do you have any thoughts on the stable coin space and whether or not that could pose perhaps a financial stability risk to the economy at this time?

JAMES BULLARD: You know, I'm observing this from a distance, but I know people have been commenting on the financial stability risks associated with stablecoins. To me, they look like fixed exchange rate systems. And fixed exchange rate systems historically have not worked all that well. And so they're susceptible to attack or to loss of confidence. And apparently, that's what's happening here in this particular market, but I'm a little distant from it I admit.

BRIAN CHEUNG: Okay but you don't think it's systemic what's happening with Terra/Luna?

JAMES BULLARD: It doesn't look systemic to me at this time. However, I would say that this is the kind of thing that is validating to those who have said that stablecoins maybe do present some financial stability risk.

BRIAN CHEUNG: All right, well, wide ranging conversation right there. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard joining us here on Yahoo Finance. Thanks again for taking the time. Have a great Wednesday.

JAMES BULLARD: Great, thank you.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Officials Stay Course on Half-Point Hikes Despite Hot Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials face pressure for more aggressive action after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April, though so far officials are sticking with their strategy to keep raising interest rates by a half point at each of their next two meetings.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Sta

  • EV maker Rivian stands by production target despite supply-chain snarls

    (Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual production forecast of 25,000 units, saying ongoing supply chain disruptions and material costs prevented the electric vehicle maker from reaching its original target of 50,000 vehicles. Rivian had halved its 2022 forecast in March as it struggled to secure the chips needed to make its R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and electric delivery van for Amazon.com Inc. At around $18.5 billion, Rivian's market valuation has plummeted since it went public in November.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Inflation 'broader, more persistent' than originally thought

    Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance Wednesday that a 0.75% hike from the Fed is not his base case at the moment.

  • How working during retirement can backfire

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon explains why working during your retirement may not be the best idea for some individuals.

  • Russian weekly inflation eases further after sharp spike

    Inflation is slowing even after the central bank lowered its key interest rate to 14% from 17% in April and said it saw room for more cuts, as it tries to manage a shrinking economy and soaring inflation. Prices on nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have risen sharply in recent weeks as Russia encountered logistics disruptions and increased volatility in the rouble. Year-to-date, consumer prices rose 11.78%, Rosstat said.

  • Fed’s Bullard backs plan to hike rates by 50 basis points at each of next two meetings

    St Louis Fed President James Bullard on Wednesday said he supports a plan for the central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points in June and July.

  • Rivian Reaffirms 25,000 EV Target Despite Supply Chain Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. reaffirmed guidance to deliver 25,000 battery-electric vehicles this year, despite ongoing supply chain snarls hampering its ramp in production.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas T

  • Saudi Aramco Becomes World’s Most Valuable Stock as Apple Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco overtook Apple Inc. as the world’s most valuable company, stoked by a surge in oil prices that is buoying the crude producer while adding to an inflation surge throttling demand for technology stocks.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueHighe

  • Beyond Meat losses mount on product launches, deep discounts; shares slump

    The company's stock slid 20% in extended trading on Wednesday, as Beyond Meat reported a gross margin of 0.2% for the first quarter ended April 2, a 30 percentage point slide from a year earlier. The company blamed higher manufacturing and shipping costs as well as its move to launch a plant-based jerky with PepsiCo Inc for poor quarterly performance. "To launch a first-time product at such a large scale and prior to the establishment of our own dedicated and streamlined process, we had to do so in an expensive and inefficient manner," Chief Financial Officer Philip Hardin said on an earnings call.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Tumbling. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    The company did maintain its 2022 revenue target of a range between $560 million and $620 million, but that didn’t seem to be enough for investors, as the stock tumbled 23% in after-hours trading, even as its CEO focused on Beyond Meat’s long-term goals. Perhaps, but investors seem to be more worried about the short term. “While we appreciate management’s long-term view, investors are going to be increasingly questioning BYND’s path to profitability, which isn’t good for the shares in a rising interest rate environment,” writes CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram, who also says that Beyond Meat’s spending raises “the likelihood of a capital raise by the end of this year.”

  • Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe - WSJ

    Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 4, a delay of at least 10 days since surpassing the 5% threshold for revealing a shareholding, the report said. An investor who crosses a 5% stake must file a form with the SEC within 10 days.

  • UPDATE 6-Disney's streaming growth counters Netflix dip, yet inflation looms

    Walt Disney Co eased concerns on Wednesday about the future of streaming video by picking up 7.9 million new Disney+ customers, although the company warned supply chain disruptions and rising wages could pressure finances. Wall Street had been expecting 5.3 million new Disney+ customers from January through March. Disney still has a long way to go to hit ambitious, multi-year targets, but its growth encouraged investors after Netflix Inc's losses.

  • Bride halts wedding after realising that she’s missing half of her dress: ‘The best way to handle it’

    ‘Me in the middle of my wedding ceremony realising I’d made a terrible mistake’

  • NYC Billionaire Catsimatidis Warns of Looming East Coast Diesel Rationing

    (Bloomberg) -- The diesel crisis in the US may get worse this summer with the potential of shortages and rationing on the East Coast, said billionaire refinery and fuel station owner John Catsimatidis. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueHighest Inflation in America Is

  • Disney+ Subscriptions Blow Past Views But Disney Earnings, Sales Miss

    Disney earnings missed views. Disney+ subscriber growth topped forecasts, but content costs will rise. Shares slumped late.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Don't Look Now, But Shiba Inu and These 2 Tokens Are Surging Today

    For what started out as a bearish year for crypto, bearish sentiment has only continued to increase. The yearly declines for various high-momentum cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX), and Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) are noteworthy. For more speculative meme tokens like Shiba Inu and stablecoin-related tokens Maker and Convex Finance, buyers are (finally) stepping up to average down on these digital tokens today.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • My 2-Year-Old Has $95,000 in Available Credit. Here's Why

    Although he's not out shopping with it, he has a whopping $95,000 credit line on a rewards credit card. The simple reason why my son has $95,000 in credit available to him is because I made him an authorized user on my credit card. Credit card companies typically let you add just about anyone you want as an authorized user on a card.

  • Russia's ruble is world's the top-performing currency against the dollar but traders are revolting against Moscow's capital controls

    The Russian ruble is up more than 11% against the US dollar so far this year, topping the Brazilian real's 9% gain.