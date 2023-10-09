St. Louis-Israel solidarity gathering
Karen Sher, vice president of community impact for the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, joins FOX 2 News at 6 to discuss the local Jewish community’s response to the conflict.
Karen Sher, vice president of community impact for the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, joins FOX 2 News at 6 to discuss the local Jewish community’s response to the conflict.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
Stocks moved higher despite a dose of geopolitical risk added to interest rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.
Iran's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war will be key in determining how much it could impact oil prices.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
On Monday, Israel ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza after launching several airstrikes from land and sea into the strip, an area of 140 square miles, from which the 2.3 million civilians are unable to flee. “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. “We are fighting human animals and are acting accordingly.”
There was no jumbled explanation for his mistake on Monday. Cristobal simply owned it.
Tyler Herro was right in the middle of the Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat trade rumors this offseason.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from its strategic bases in the South China Sea.
"I’ve done this with three pairs of patent leather shoes and it’s worked every time." The post How to break in new loafers without suffering through blisters appeared first on In The Know.
You'll want to keep this one out on your counter. The post Walmart just marked down its best-selling (and prettiest) air fryer from Drew Barrymore’s kitchen line appeared first on In The Know.
Mr. Beast latest challenge is ruffling feather on TikTok. The post TikTokers debate ethics of MrBeast’s newest lockdown challenge appeared first on In The Know.
It takes under 10 minutes to install and helps eliminate annoying Wi-Fi dead spots.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
"Love the space saving design," wrote one happy (and caffeinated) fan.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team submits a filing saying former President Donald Trump’s lawyers used “distorted and exaggerated” claims in their motion to delay the classified documents trial until after the 2024 election. In Trump’s financial fraud civil trial, debate continues to rage over a tax appraiser’s valuation of Mar-a-Lago.
Stay ahead of the end-of-year rush: Score big now on favorites from Crocs, Serta, Dyson, Nintendo, Lego and ... Monopoly!
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
That extra $50 in your pocket will make your wallet as happy as your ears.
One year after suffering a season-ending injury in Denver, Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered another season-ending injury playing the Broncos.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.