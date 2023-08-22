St. Louis jail detainees hold 70-year-old guard hostage for pizza and chicken

A 70-year-old guard taken hostage by detainees at the St. Louis City Justice Center around 6 a.m. was reportedly freed in exchange for pizza and chicken patties.

The unidentified guard left the jail on a stretcher around 8:30 a.m., according to CBS affiliate KMOV. A source told the news outlet the inmates were upset about an alleged shortage of hot food. It’s not clear if the corrections officer, who was unarmed, was injured during his detention.

The inmate unrest was reportedly confined to the six-story detention center’s fourth floor. The building holds up to 860 inmates, according to a municipal website. The detention center was housing 676 inmates as of Tuesday morning.

Police said Tuesday’s incident was not part of a riot. However, the jail has a history of disturbances that inmates have blamed on substandard living conditions, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

More than 100 prisoners took over the detention center’s fourth floor in February 2021. A guard was assaulted and flaming debris was reportedly tossed onto the street. NBC News said some inmates left their cells after picking the locks on cell doors. Public safety director Jimmy Edwards claimed the facility is understaffed, but administrators were aware there were problems with door locks on cells.

The City Justice Center houses detainees accused of “very serious offenses,” Edwards said.