The St. Louis lawyer who pointed his gun at BLM protesters last year confirms he's running for Senate

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson&#39;s house in the Central West End of St. Louis. Authorities executed a search warrant Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at the St. Louis mansion owned by the McCloskey&#39;s, a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a racial injustice protest last month made national headlines. said. Joel Schwartz, who is now representing the couple, confirmed on Saturday that a search warrant was served, and that the gun Mark McCloskey was seen holding during last month&#39;s protest was seized. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Mark and Patricia McCloskey standing armed outside their house as protesters walked past in St. Louis, Missouri. Associated Press

  • Mark McCloskey and his wife pointed guns at protesters passing by their home last year.

  • McCloskey announced his Senate run on Tuesday.

  • He told Fox News the moment "really did wake me up" and inspired his run.

The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters during a June 2020 demonstration confirmed he is running for the Senate.

Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, pointed their guns at protesters as they passed by their house in a gated community in St. Louis, Missouri.

He told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that he was running.

"I've always been a Republican, but I've never been a politician," he said. "But, you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up."

He had teased a run last month.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted the couple on charges of exhibiting guns at a protest and evidence tampering. They pleaded not guilty.

The couple was invited to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Read the original article on Business Insider

