St. Louis libraries holding fresh produce box distribution Thursday morning
You can go to the library to get some fresh produce on Thursday.
You can go to the library to get some fresh produce on Thursday.
Battery cells produced at Toyota's future North American EV factory will someday contain a little Redwood Materials DNA. The two companies announced Thursday that Redwood Materials will supply Toyota with cathode material and anode copper foil for battery cells produced at the automaker's $13.9 billion factory in North Carolina that's slated to go into production in 2025. The deal is valuable to Redwood.
Google Photos will now automatically identify similar photos that you took in rapid succession and group them in a single “stack” to clean up your library.
Ida is a relatively new French startup that wants to work with supermarkets and grocery stores to optimize new orders of fresh products, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and fish. Right now, grocery stores mostly rely on order sheets with a large number of columns that represent the reordering schedule. Supermarkets are either losing money or leaving potential revenue on the table.
The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe, but can financially weather the aftermath as well.
Google is scaling up Search Generative Experience (SGE) for holiday shopping. The company announced Thursday that its AI-powered search bot can now spit out gift ideas, photorealistic images of product types and virtual try-ons of men’s tops.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful for the Ravens. Top Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play with a hyperextended knee.
The most anticipated event on F1’s 2023 calendar takes over Las Vegas’ iconic Strip this weekend.
To stream as their ethereal alter ego, Mai, a VTuber known as M41H41, typically had to juggle at least four to seven different programs. “Oftentimes, I actually would have to not use every single program,” Mai told TechCrunch during a Discord call. The burgeoning genre has produced wildly successful streamers, but has involved a high barrier of entry because of the startup costs and technical skills involved in streaming as an animated character.
Hyaluronic acid serums are the hydration holy grain in skin care. These will keep your skin hydrating, glowing and plump all winter long.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Nov. 13-19.
Jackets, boots, bags — even designer brands are marked down by an extra 25%.
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups thinks "talks will be had" between the Blazers franchise and former star Damian Lillard.
Nick Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation to force OT vs. Kent State.
Investors digested corporate earnings as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 eked out gains.
The reigning National Player of the Year recorded the ninth 40-point game of her career Thursday night, which matches an NCAA mark over the past 25 seasons.
Jennings's on-air wisecrack irks some viewers — and it's not the first time.
"The game of basketball is in amazing hands regardless," Parker said.
The 2023 AL MVP finalist is partnering with New Balance to get kids in Japan involved in baseball.
The government of Maine has confirmed over a million individuals had personal information stolen in a data breach earlier this year by a Russia-linked ransomware gang. In a statement published Thursday, the Maine government said hackers exploited a vulnerability in its MOVEit file-transfer system, which stored sensitive data on state residents. The Maine government said it was disclosing the incident and notifying affected individuals as its assessment of the impacted files "was recently completed."