St. Louis man charged in 2020 armed carjacking in Swansea

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man in connection with an October armed carjacking in Swansea.

Lacey D. Yancey Jr., 19, of Raymond Avenue , St. Louis, has been charged with vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony, according to charging documents. Bond for Yancey was set at $75,000, the documents state

According to documents, Swansea Police were sent to the intersection of Green Haven Drive and Mimosa Avenue to investigate a report of an armed carjacking on Oct. 14, 2020, about 6:30 p.m.

The female victim had listed a black 2013 Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace, police said. Two men made arrangements to test drive the vehicle. “The victim got into the car with the two men, and while they were on the test drive, one of the men pulled a gun to her head from the back and told her to get out,” said Chief Steve Johnson of the Swansea Police Department.

A suspect was identified after a lengthy and detailed investigation by Swansea Detective Gary Rueter, as well as other detectives, and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. Swansea detectives recovered the victim’s car in a driveway in St. Louis, according to documents.

Yancey was recently taken into custody when stopped for separate offenses, the documents state.

Johnson urges citizens not to sell any items from their private residences and instead invites them to use the police station parking lot to meet with perspective buyers.

“Times have changed in every community ... never sell anything from your house. Use our police department parking lot. It has cameras. It has cops. Stop in our lobby or call and let us know when. If they won’t meet you there ... then you have your answer,” said Johnson.