St. Louis man charged with breaking into Belleville home, assaulting woman

A St. Louis man has been charged with breaking into the home of a sleeping Belleville woman early Tuesday and sexually assaulting her.

Tyrone D. Smith, 21, of the 3800 block of S. Grand Boulevard, is being held at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

He faces eight charges from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office: home invasion, causing an injury; home invasion/sex offense; criminal sexual assault using force; residential burglary ; receiving, possessing/sell stolen vehicle; aggravated battery/ great bodily harm; aggravated battery/strangle; and unlawful restraint, according to records.

According to the warrant, Smith is accused of breaking into the woman’s home then intentionally causing injury to her.

The arrest warrant charges that Smith battered the woman about the body and sexually assaulted her. He took items from her residence and fled from the scene in her vehicle, the warrant states. .He crashed the vehicle in Shelby County, authorities said.

The investigation started when someone went to the victim’s home Tuesday afternoon on West A Street to check on her dog and then found the victim, who was unable to call Belleville police.