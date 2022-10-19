St. Louis man was charged federally with East St. Louis murder

A 24-year old St. Louis man was charged in federal court with fatally shooting an East St. Louis man.

Laveal D. Jones, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Friday.

According to the charging documents, Jones and the victim were at a Sauget night club on the morning of October 1.

Witnesses and electronic evidence showed James and the victim drove back to St. Louis, dropped off someone else before stopping in the 3000 block of Walton Place.

The document said “they arrived at 4:30 a.m. and two minutes later shots were heard.”

Shortly after, video captured a body laying in the street.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Other video cameras spotted the victim’s car being driven to East St. Louis, according to the charging documents. Police were called to Walton Place at about 5:46 a.m. when they found victim’s body.

The victim’s car, a 2015 Kia K900, was found on fire in East St. Louis at 5:51 a.m. by the East St. Louis Fire Department.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.