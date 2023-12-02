St. Louis man faces 41 charges in lengthy crime spree

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces 41 charges in connection with a month-long crime spree that led to several carjackings and burglaries around the region.

St. Louis City prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Romel S. Taylor with 38 felonies and three misdemeanors amid the investigation.

Investigators say Taylor is linked to criminal activity in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the Metro East. A 41-count indictment returned on Friday lists several incidents over the course of 30 days prior to his arrest.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Taylor’s month-long crime spree began on Oct. 10 when he stole a Chevy Equinox. It ended on Nov. 9 after Taylor carjacked a victim with his phone inside the vehicle, and authorities pinned the phone’s location to track him down.

Court documents say Taylor’s alleged offenses range from using carjacked vehicles to ram into businesses, robbing a Bank of America in the City of St. Louis, and using a sweatshirt he stole in a previous burglary during a reported crime.

Taylor was linked to at least nine carjackings or vehicle thefts and one carjacking attempt that wasn’t successful, per court documents. The FOX Files learned last month that the foiled carjacking was interrupted by a group prayer nearby and Taylor used an axe in the attempted theft.

The indictment from Friday includes 13 counts of stealing (five linked to stolen vehicles), 10 counts of burglary, and 16 counts of property damage, among other offenses.

Taylor is jailed at the St. Louis Justice Center without bond. His next court date over these charges remains to be determined, per Missouri court records.

