St. Louis man has been found guilty in Peoria doctor's 2021 murder

A St. Louis man was found guilty on all counts Wednesday in the 2021 death of a well-respected Peoria physician at his home.

Robert Ely, 57, was convicted on first-degree murder, residential burglary and theft charges for his role in the killing of William Marshall, 92, on Jan. 6, 2021, at his home in the 500 block of East High Point Place. Ely was accused of entering the house by pretending that he knew Marshall, then stabbing him four times and stealing several valuable paintings.

A home health care worker found Marshall in his basement, with the Peoria Police Department saying that he had "obvious trauma to his body." An autopsy confirmed that Marshall had been stabbed multiple times, with Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood saying that he likely died moments after the stabbing.

Ely was arrested in June 2021 in St. Louis, as multiple agencies, from Peoria and St. Louis police and the FBI, were involved in apprehending him and recovering some of the stolen items from a storage locker. Detectives found a bloody knife and a business card inside a white pickup truck that he had driven from the scene. The blood on the knife was confirmed to be Marshall's and the business card was that of a storage locker, where the paintings were found.

The trial had been continued several times over the past three years in Peoria County Circuit Court before finally getting underway last week. The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office presented the evidence proving that Ely had committed the actions that led to Marshall's death during a six-day jury trial.

Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said that the case had been one that shook the community due to its brutality and credited the work of law enforcement in helping to bring Ely to justice.

"We had a 92-year-old man beaten and stabbed to death in his own home during broad daylight," Hoos said. "I credit the hard work and dedication of all the police agencies involved with this and my attorneys who were able to bring justice to Dr. Marshall’s family."

Marshall had been retired since the 1990s after a distinguished career that saw him serve as the first chairman of the Department of Surgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria. He was a pioneer when it came to pediatric surgery and was a longtime member and president of the Peoria Medical Society, the Illinois Surgical Society and the Midwest Surgical Association.

After his retirement, he maintained a presence in the community and continued his love of the arts, providing support to the Lakeview Museum and the Peoria Riverfront Museum, even providing one of his fountains to be shown off outside the facility.

His wife, Nancy, died just a month after his death, leaving behind five children, nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for April 25 at 2 p.m., with Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman presiding.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: St. Louis man found guilty of killing Peoria doctor