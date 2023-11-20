St. Louis man tried to steal $1,200 of air fresheners from former seafood market
Police responded to a break-in at a former seafood market and restaurant and arrested the suspect for stealing over $1,200 in air fresheners
Flacco is joining the Browns following the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.
The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.
The Broncos have won three straight games (seriously), including one against the Chiefs (yes, seriously). Can they make it four against the Vikings?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde break down the latest in the Michigan football sign-stealing drama and take a deep dive into what happens at Florida State after QB Jordan Travis’ injury.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
The XL Ninja DZ401 Foodi air fryer is on sale in a Black Friday deal on Amazon, shaving $100 off the usual price. This air fryer has two separate cooking compartments that are hold 5 quarts each, and can run simultaneously for perfectly timed meals.
Results from the stock market's 2023 darling could drive the direction of the market in the week ahead.
Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season back in 2018 but that was one of only two winning seasons the Orange had with Babers leading the program.
'Phenomenal value': This beautiful, 10-piece nonstick cookware is now only $80.
OpenAI's leadership crisis continues to spiral out of control.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
The Thunder rookie hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to send the game to OT.
Travis' lower leg was in an air cast.
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 38-3 after Tennessee scored on its first offensive play.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
An internal memo sent to OpenAI staff and obtained by Axios and The New York Times said Altman's firing had nothing to do with "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices." It comes as The Information reports Altman has new ventures in the works.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today – and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in mid-air, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development. The rocket lifted off at 7:03 AM CST from SpaceX's massive Starship development and launch facilities near Boca Chica, Texas. At liftoff, all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster were lit and none went out during the mission, which is a huge improvement from the first launch, which lost around six engines between lift-off and flight.
This kit promises to make your smile that's 12 levels brighter in just 10 days.