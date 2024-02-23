St. Louis men arrested, face murder charges in southeastern Kansas killing: KBI

Authorities on Thursday arrested three St. Louis men accused of killing a man in southeastern Kansas.

The three men — Kevin Quinn, 37, Aquan Quinn, 20, and Kevin Martin, 23, — are accused in the October shooting death of Jason York. York was killed about 350 miles away in Independence, Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

All three face charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of York, according to the KBI.

Warrants were served by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

All three were being held in St. Louis County Jail as of Thursday.

The charges were brought by the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office.

The KBI continued to investigate the case Thursday.