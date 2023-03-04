St. Louis Park man killed cousin, local chef outside St. Paul funeral reception, charges say

Charges filed against John Lee Edmondson say several witnesses saw the 52-year-old repeatedly fire a gun outside a St. Paul senior-living apartment building last week following a funeral reception, killing two men and wounding three others.

Witnesses said the Feb. 25 gathering in a community room at University Avenue and Dale Street was peaceful until it ended, when an argument broke out.

One witness said Edmondson pulled out a gun in the apartment parking lot and shot Larry Earl Jiles Jr. “point blank” three times, according to the charges.

Edmondson then held the gun at his hip and fired six or seven more times at others, including in the direction of his cousin Troy Robert Kennedy, who fell to the ground after being hit, the witness told police. Kennedy, 37, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Medics who rushed Jiles from the scene pronounced the 34-year-old dead on the way to a hospital.

On Thursday, Edmondson, of St. Louis Park, was arrested at the LaQuinta Inn hotel in Bloomington, according to jail records.

A criminal complaint against Edmondson was under seal until Friday, when he made a first appearance in Ramsey County District Court on three counts of second-degree murder. A judge set his bail at $10 million, and he remained jailed Friday.

Court records show Edmondson was convicted of aiding and abetting murder in a St. Paul case from nearly 30 years ago.

‘Who else want it?’

According to Friday’s criminal complaint, officers were sent to the shooting behind the Frogtown Square apartment complex at 500 Dale St. N. around 5:15 p.m. Jiles was lying in a pool of blood, with no pulse. Spent shell casings were recovered from several areas of the parking lot.

Officers were told that Kennedy had also been shot, but was taken to United Hospital by someone driving a Kia Soul SUV. They learned the driver also dropped off others who’d been shot.

Officers were told several families had gathered in the apartment’s community room for a funeral reception and repast to recognize and celebrate 80-year-old Edna Scott. Jiles was a chef who made most of the food for the gathering.

A witness told police that after the gathering ended, an argument ensued “possibly about working with the police and snitching,” the charges read. Jiles was not carrying a gun when he was shot and it did not appear that he provoked an altercation, according to the witness.

The witness said Kennedy and Edmondson were cousins and that Edmondson “didn’t care who he shot when he fired into the parking lot after killing [Jiles],” the charges read.

Another witness told police that Edmondson drove up in a Kia Soul right before he shot Jiles. Edmondson continued to fire multiple rounds around the parking lot and at one point asked, “Who else want it?”

A third witness said Kennedy walked around the parking lot looking for a man he was angry with. When Jiles heard that Kennedy had a gun, he went outside and pulled out his own gun, according to the witness. Others talked Jiles into putting his gun back into his waistband and reminded him that “everyone there was family,” the charges said.

The witness did not know where the guns that Jiles and Kennedy allegedly had went after the two men were shot, the charges said.

A fourth witness said Edmondson had “crazy eyes” as he held his gun in the parking lot right after shooting Jiles and before firing at others, the charges read.

Later, police received a call from an anonymous person who said Edmondson was trying to leave Minnesota. Edmondson also told several people that he was not going back to prison and threatened to “shoot it out with police if he is pulled over,” the charges read.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office determined that Kennedy had two “distant gunshot wounds” — one to his left forearm and the other to his left hip that cut across an artery. An autopsy showed Jiles had gunshot wounds to the left and back sides of his neck.

Prosecutors charged Edmondson with two counts of second-degree intentional murder-not premeditated and one count of second-degree unintentional murder-while committing a felony.

Past murder conviction

When Edmondson was 22, he was part of a group that targeted and robbed drug dealers, Friday’s criminal complaint said.

On Oct. 5, 1993, he drove three men to Selby Avenue and Milton Street in St. Paul, and one of them fatally shot Dural Woods, 19, during an attempted robbery, according to a newspaper report from the time.

The prosecution’s case was based on the premise that Edmondson knew the other three men were planning a robbery or robberies when he drove them to the scene, according to the newspaper report. He stayed in the car across the street from the shooting scene.

A jury in May 1994 convicted Edmondson of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to 18 years in prison, which was one-and-a-half times the state sentencing guidelines.

