St. Louis plaintiffs file motion for sanctions against four different owners in Rams relocation litigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

St. Louis has a tiger by the tail. And they’re twisting it.

Via Daniel Wallach, the plaintiffs in the Rams relocation litigation have filed a motion for sanctions against four specific owners: Clark Hunt of the Chiefs, Jerry Jones of the Cowboys, John Mara of the Giants, and Robert Kraft of the Patriots.

The motion seeks a striking of the pleadings and other sanctions. In other words, the plaintiffs want a default judgment.

Without seeing the paperwork (surely, it will surface soon), it’s safe to assume that this arises from actual or perceived failure of those owners to comply with the discovery process. The most obvious failure to comply traces to the July order to provide personal financial information in anticipation of a potential award of punitive damages.

Although the trial court already has implemented a fine of $1,000 per day for failure to produce the financial data, other sanctions are available — such as a motion to strike the pleadings and essentially convert the eventual trial to an exercise in assessing the damages suffered by the St. Louis plaintiffs.

In a weird sort of way, this could be the strategy the NFL has opted to employ. If the plaintiffs want an exorbitant amount in settlement due in part to the reality that a trial in open court will consist of multiple owners getting the Colonel Nathan Jessup treatment before inevitably shouting “you’re goddamn right I did!,” the owners could simply take a dive on the issue of liability, making the trial only about damages and, in turn, making their testimony at trial irrelevant and moot.

Then, after the final judgment is entered by the trial court, the NFL can try to tie up the case for months if not years longer through various levels of appeals. Or, if the final verdict is, say, $100 million, Rams owner Stan Kroenke can write the check and they can all move on. (Kroenke reportedly has agreed to indemnify his business partners as to this litigation.)

It would be an unconventional approach, to be sure. But this gives the owners a way to protect their financial information and avoid testifying. If the NFL’ s lawyers believe they can push back aggressively and successfully against the calculations of financial harm arising from the fact that the Rams moved from St. Louis to L.A. twenty years after moving from L.A. to St. Louis, maybe the best move at this point is to lay down on the issue of liability, and fight on the question of damages.

Whatever the motivation and actual strategy, this case keeps getting bigger and bigger. Making the failure of certain major national media outlets to give it much attention even more glaring.

St. Louis plaintiffs file motion for sanctions against four different owners in Rams relocation litigation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate will try passing short-term highway funding bill after GOP protest

    The Senate will attempt to pass a 30-day, short-term extension of federal highway programs on Saturday after Republicans prevented the chamber from clearing the stopgap bill on Friday night.Why it matters: Roughly 3,700 Transportation Department employees have been temporarily furloughed as a result of the roadblock, per Reuters. The deadline to reauthorize the programs expired at midnight on Thursday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • New campsites at a fire-prone park in the dry Sierra? California just said yes

    The California State Park and Recreation Commission approved a plan that would allow up to 142 new campsites to be built in a park prone to wildfires.

  • I'm a longtime Disney World fan, and these are the worst rides - sorry

    There are nine rides that this Insider reporter - who's been going to Disney World since he was a child - always skips.

  • U.S. Soccer to investigate misconduct allegations

    U.S. Soccer announced Friday it's launching an investigation into the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against a former coach.North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was terminated by the league after over a dozen players outlined sexual coercion and misconduct allegations against him, according to a report by The Athletic on Thursday.He reportedly denied any wrongdoing, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.It's sent shockwaves through the soccer world and prompted its most prominent figures, including two-time World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, to voice their outrage.It's also prompted the NWSL board of directors to fire several key members, including commissioner Lisa Baird, who had previously announced that scheduled games would not be held that weekend.In an earlier statement, Baird wrote, "this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue."The Athletic report came days after another head coach in the league, Richie Burke of the Washington Spirit, was terminated with cause. He had previously been suspended following allegations of abuse detailed by the Washington Post.NWSL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Miami loses to Virginia as kicker Andres Borregales' last-second field goal attempt hits upright

    Andres Borregales' 33-yard field goal bounced off the left upright as time expired, giving Virginia a 30-28 win over Miami.

  • Josh Norman “pretty doubtful” for Sunday

    49ers cornerback Josh Norman had to go to the hospital after suffering a chest injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers because he was spitting up blood, but word early in the week was that he hoped to be in the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. It doesn’t look like that’s [more]

  • Stephen's Milwaukee Apology-Fest Ends With A High Stakes Sausage Race

    In part two of Stephen's epic attempt to win back Milwaukee's love, Brewers pitcher Mark Suter trains him for the legendary sausage race, and our host tries to smooth over any remaining ill will at American Family Field. When all else fails, pander! #Colbert #Brewers #Milwaukee

  • These no-show socks have more than 24,000 5-star ratings on Amazon

    You need to try them for yourself.

  • Lowe hits 3 HRs, Rays roll 12-2 to prevent Yankees WC clinch

    Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees on Saturday that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot. With a chance to pitch his team into the postseason, Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery instead was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

  • Please Let Me Tweet, Trump Begs Judge in New Court Filing

    To avoid “the risk of further incitement of violence” the former president was permanently suspended from the platform just days after the attack on the Capitol in January

  • Ravens WR Marquise Brown weighs in on his dropped passes against the Lions in Week 3

    Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown weighed in on the passes that he dropped in Week 3 against the Lions

  • Company with Idaho stores announces in-store pharmacies to close. Walgreens buys accounts

    “This decision, while difficult, is strategically important as we move to strengthen our solid financial position and expand our plans for future growth in the Northwest.”

  • Saints make 3 roster moves before Week 4 game with Giants

    Saints make 3 roster moves before Week 4 game with Giants

  • White House digs at GOP, says ‘no real courage’ from House members to support infrastructure bill

    Psaki suggested that Senate Republicans who voted against the measure were pressured by party leadership and "special interests" to do so.

  • Week 4 Fantasy Preview, Part 2

    Pat Daugherty, John Daigle, Denny Carter and Matt Stroup preview 10 games from Week 4, including expectations for Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has erupted again. The last time it erupted in 2018 it destroyed hundreds of homes.

  • Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly

    Rejecting the recommendation of prosecutors, a federal judge sentenced a Jan. 6 rioter to probation on Friday and suggested that the Justice Department was being too hard on those who broke into the Capitol compared to the people arrested during anti-racism protests following George Floyd’s murder. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden questioned why federal prosecutors had not brought more cases against those accused in 2020 summertime protests, reading out statistics on riot cases in the nation's capital that were not prosecuted. “I think the U.S. attorney would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city,” McFadden said during Danielle Doyle's sentencing for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a throng of other rioters.

  • 49ers could be down 2 more CBs, but hopeful for Kittle

    The San Francisco 49ers could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against Seattle but are holding out hope star tight end George Kittle can play. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that slot cornerback K'Waun Williams will miss the game against the Seahawks with a calf injury and outside cornerback Josh Norman is doubtful with a chest injury.

  • 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

    With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...

  • Robinson runs for 216 yards, 2 TDs as Texas beats TCU 32-27

    Bijan Robinson ran six consecutive times to open the final game-cinching drive for Texas, including a first down on a hard third-down run after TCU had called its last timeout. Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards on 35 carries with two go-ahead touchdowns and those key late first downs in a 32-27 win Saturday, the first Big 12 road game for the Longhorns since accepting an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference. Thompson improved to 3-0 as the starting quarterback, even without the Longhorns finding the end zone at the same blistering pace as in his first two starts.