St. Louis police arrest suspect in grocery store shooting case

ST. LOUIS — A follow-up on the deadly shooting that occurred four days ago reveals that it took place last Wednesday in the parking lot of a grocery store in Country Club Hills, Saint Louis County. The police have arrested 30-year-old James Stampley, charging him with first-degree murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

According to the police, surveillance video captured Stampley shooting 43-year-old Brandon Cotton and taking something from his pocket.

