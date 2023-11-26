St. Louis Police investigate a robbery at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police officers responded to a robbery near Gravois Park involving a 48-year-old female.
On November 26 around 12:30 a.m., according to the victim, she was walking to the front door of her residence when the suspect approached her from behind, holding a gun. The suspect demanded her property and forcibly took her purse. The victim ran away. The investigation is ongoing.
