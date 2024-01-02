St. Louis police: Man knocked unconscious, urinated on

ST. LOUIS – A man is in critical condition at a St. Louis hospital after being knocked unconscious during a fight Monday evening.

The fight occurred shortly before 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Delmar Boulevard, where the borders of three neighborhoods meet: Downtown West, Midtown, and Jeff-Vander-Lou.

Police claim the victim engaged in a physical altercation with two other males and was knocked out.

After the fight, the suspects struck the victim with a bottle, cut him, and then urinated on the man.

The investigation remains ongoing.

