St. Louis police seeking to identify mob seen jumping on department car with officer inside

Stephanie Pagones
·1 min read

Police in St. Louis, Missouri, are asking the public for help identifying members of a mob of people who swarmed and began jumping on a department vehicle while officers were responding in the area to break up a party.

The St. Louis, MO Police Department (SLMPD) received more than a dozen calls early Sunday morning about a party at an apartment on Washington Avenue, FOX 2 Now reported. Officers reportedly responded to find more than 100 revelers.

But after breaking up the party inside, the crowd made its way outside, where some people soon began climbing abd jumping on the police vehicle – while an officer was inside, according to scenes caught on video and shared by the department.

Police said a call for an "officer in need of aid" was initiated and the crowd dispersed. Gunshots went off nearby shortly thereafter, though no one was hurt, police said. SMLPD described the damage to the car as being "substantial."

On Monday morning, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted that she was "disappointed in those people who will now have to face consequences for their behavior."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to call SLMPD’s District 4 at 314-444-2500, or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Recommended Stories

  • Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

    Kailey Love, 18, died after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Kansas City.

  • AOC reveals she’s in therapy, learning to slow down post-Capitol riots

    New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed Friday she is taking the time to tend to her mental health following the January 6 Capitol insurrection. According to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old Congresswoman spoke on the LatinoUSA podcast and opened up about being in therapy to cope with the trauma she experienced during the dreadful Capitol riots. The insurrection that day resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer and left many politicians and Capitol workers fearing for their lives.

  • As Capitals reflect on Bruins' series, it's Game 4 loss that haunts them

    As the Capitals searched for answers in the wake of their Stanley Cup playoff series loss to the Boston Bruins, one game stood out.

  • Long lines, no parking: What to expect as these national parks shatter visitor records

    “Expect long lines at entrance stations, extremely busy facilities and destinations, as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic,” officials said.

  • DHS watchdog: ICE often deported migrant parents without an option to bring their children

    The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration did not "consistently" give migrant parents the chance to reunite with their children before deportation, according to a report released Monday by the department's Inspector General.Why it matters: The findings contradict previous claims by DHS and ICE that parents who left their children behind chose to do so, the report says.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUnder former President Trump's family separation policy, ICE detained and deported migrant parents while their children were placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.What they're saying: "Although DHS and ICE have claimed that parents removed without their children chose to leave them behind, there was no policy or standard process requiring ICE officers to ascertain, document, or honor parents’ decisions regarding their children," the report states. "As a result, from the time the Government began increasing criminal prosecutions in July 2017, ICE removed at least 348 parents separated from their children without documenting that those parents wanted to leave their children in the United States."ICE even deported some parents without their children despite knowing the parents wanted to bring their children back to their home country.Investigators also found that some ICE records, which supposedly documented parents' decisions to leave their children in the U.S., were "significantly flawed."Some records noted that parents orally waived reunification but excluded the information parents received from ICE on the option to reunite, "making it difficult to determine whether they truly represent an accurate record of a parent’s knowing, voluntary decision regarding their child."The report recommended steps are taken to ensure ICE staff fully document and "obtain supervisory acknowledgement" on parent's preferences and working with relevant government officials to coordinate reunification for parents already deported without records stating their preference.The big picture: In May, the Biden administration began reuniting migrant families separated under Trump.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The harsh spotlight on Black women leading big cities

    In the wake of the George Floyd protests, the mayors of Atlanta, Chicago and D.C. were challenged perhaps more than any others.

  • City councilman denied $60 of free barbecue launches year-long vendetta against restaurant

    When you are a celebrity, I’m told, people want to give you things: free swag, free food, free resort vacations in the Caribbean. All for the pleasure of seeing your famous face! It must be pretty nice. However: the unspoken rule is that all these gifts must be given freely. If you demand them, you’re a jerk. If you retaliate for not getting them, you’re an even bigger jerk, and you must pay.

  • Man stabbed in chest during robbery in NYC subway station: Police

    According to police, the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at the Lefferts Boulevard A train station.

  • Woman who spat and cursed at KFC manager gets probation

    A patron at fast-food chain KFC who spat and cursed at a service manager last year because she was upset after waiting six minutes for her order was on Monday (24 May) sentenced to nine months of probation.

  • ‘They’re still blindsided’: Northland council members aghast over police reform

    “That is not transparent government.” From Michael Ryan:

  • Caught on video: Suspect wanted in vandalism spree of 50 cars

    Police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted by authorities in a vandalism spree of more than 50 vehicles in Queens.

  • Blake Shelton Explains Why He Hasn't Been More Helpful to Gwen Stefani in Planning Their Wedding

    Blake Shelton has a reason for why he hasn't been too hands-on when it comes to planning his upcoming wedding to fiancée Gwen Stefani.

  • We made a California summer bucket list. You told us what we left off

    Readers had plenty of suggestions for our list of favorite California destinations. Here are more than 30, including many redwoods.

  • 'Friends' cast dishes on what to expect from reunion special, their favorite episode and more

    Ahead of the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion on HBO Max this week, the cast sat down with “Good Morning America” to reminisce about their time on the show and what to expect from the special. In their first morning show interview, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry all shared their excitement for the special, which was the first time they all came together since the iconic sitcom ended 17 years ago. “We’re equally excited to be finally doing it and hopefully, to give something back and you know, put a little laughter and a little love out there to everyone,” Schwimmer said.

  • WH: Infrastructure ball is in Republicans' court

    The White House says President Joe Biden is “eager to engage” with Republicans on an infrastructure counteroffer after GOP negotiators rejected Biden's latest $1.7 trillion proposal. Talks are at standstill before a Memorial Day deadline. (May 24)

  • Mark Ruffalo apologizes for suggesting Israel committed 'genocide'

    Other celebrities have faced similar criticism for being vocal about where they stand on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • Maryland man drives car through police station lobby after threatening officer

    Police say the driver called them earlier in the day and threatened to kill a police officer.

  • Video shows vehicle crashing through Havre de Grace police lobby

    A man is in custody after threatening to attack Havre de Grace police and then ramming his vehicle into the police station. According to the department's Twitter account, the man called the station Sunday night saying he was going to come there and kill an officer. Based on information obtained in the phone call it was believed that the subject was in the area of his residence. Police located him in the 400 block of Village Drive.

  • Raging container ship fire off Sri Lanka coast

    The MV X-Press Pearl, a container vessel sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tons of nitric acid, was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire on Friday (May 21), officials say.An explosion was reported from within the vessel on Tuesday. An air force helicopter was using dry chemical powder to douse the fire.

  • How Olivia Rodrigo Became America’s Biggest New Pop Star

    Her debut album, 'Sour,' is out now