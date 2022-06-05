How the St. Louis prosecutor concluded Lamar Johnson had ‘nothing to do’ with 1994 murder

When St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in 2018 started reviewing Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction at the request of his attorneys, her office found “serious prosecutorial misconduct throughout the case.”

It caused Gardner to seek to correct what she described as Johnson’s wrongful conviction in the October 1994 fatal shooting of a man named Marcus Boyd in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis.

Johnson has been imprisoned for 27 years. Despite Gardner’s review, he remains at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a former state representative from St. Louis in 2016, argued against overriding then-Gov. Jay Nixon’s veto on wide-ranging and controversial legislation that would allow for permitless concealed carry of firearms, eliminate the safety training requirement to carry a firearm and legalize stand your ground law.

Gardner’s conviction integrity unit said it has corroborated Johnson’s innocence. Her unit’s investigation found, among other things, that prosecutors concealed payments to the lone eyewitness as well as the criminal history of a jailhouse informant, William Mock.

“Johnson did not shoot Boyd and had nothing to do with Boyd’s murder, and he should not be in prison for the crime,” her office determined.

Read Gardner’s report on Johnson’s case here: