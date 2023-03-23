St. Louis rapper accused of murdering his own grandparents after walking into psych ward covered in blood

Davionne McRoberts, a St. Louis rapper who goes by the name “Woozy the Goat,” has been accused of shooting and killing his own grandparents.

McRoberts reportedly surrendered himself to a local psych ward Tuesday night, walking in covered in blood, reports TMZ.

Lincoln Co. Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood says that his grandparents, Donald and Kathy McRoberts, were found dead in their home earlier that day from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police were searching for the rapper when a worker at the psych ward reportedly contacted authorities saying McRoberts had submitted himself.

Wood says investigators are still working to find a motive for the killing, but that it appears McRoberts experienced some form of mental breakdown. He is now being held in the mental hospital under police custody.

McRoberts had made several alarming posts to his Facebook page in the week leading up to the killing.

“WHO WANNA DIE TODAY? Y’all don’t believe me? Come show me I’m not god,” read one post.

“Hey I really am god truly everyone I’m trying to help you all but I came to terms y’all got too comfy in hell I’m not trying to take peoples money when I say donate to $WoozyTheGoat I’m trying to show y’all new life ...” McRoberts wrote in another post a day later.

His rap persona, “Woozy the Goat,” appears to have published several songs to Spotify, with top songs garnering around 8,000 listens on the app.