St. Louis resident found dead in fatal house fire

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis resident was discovered deceased in a house fire in the 7900 block of Water. The victim remains unidentified.

On November 25, at 8:30 a.m., St. Louis officers responded to a house fire after a request from the Fire Department. The victim was found inside the structure by firefighters. The Bomb and Arson Unit responded and has since taken charge of the ongoing investigation.

