St. Louis School gets 100% on I-READ

Feb. 26—BATESVILLE — On Feb. 15, Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, presented certificates to 241 Indiana schools whose third grade students achieved a 95% or greater on the I-Read test.

Mrs. Mauer and Mrs. Linville traveled to the Indiana State House to accept the award for St. Louis School, whose 3rd grade students achieved a perfect 100% pass rate!

"We are so proud of our students and the teachers that helped them along the way!" St. Louis Catholic School Principal Patty Mauer said regarding this accomplishment.

Information provided — Information provided