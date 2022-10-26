St. Louis school shooter may have used gun that police confiscated months ago

FILE PHOTO - People gather following a shooting at a high school, in St. Louis
2
Dan Whitcomb
·2 min read

By Dan Whitcomb

(Reuters) - A 19-year-old man who went on a deadly shooting rampage at a St. Louis high school this week may have used the same firearm that his mother had removed from the family home several months earlier, the city's police commissioner said on Wednesday.

The mother of Orlando Harris, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers minutes after the attack began, had contacted police several months earlier after discovering that her son had acquired a gun, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mike Sack said during a news briefing.

Officers removed the gun from the home and gave it to a unnamed adult, he said.

"It could have possibly been this gun," Sack said, referring to the AR-15 style rifle used in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Two people were killed and seven others wounded in the attack, the latest in an epidemic of shootings at U.S. schools in recent years.

Sack deflected questions about how Harris entered the school, which was locked at the time, saying only that he had used a "forced entry."

In a shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 people earlier this year, officials were castigated for failing to lock the entrance where the gunman entered the building.

After the St. Louis shooting, the suspect's mother told investigators that the family was aware of his mental health issues and had "done everything they possibly could" to get him help, Sack said.

Unlike some U.S. states, Missouri does not have a "red flag" law, which allows law enforcement to confiscate firearms from individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

"The mother at time wanted it out of the house. This other party had it. How he acquired it after that we don't know," Sack said, referring to Harris.

Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were attempting to trace the firearm through its serial number, Sacks said. That process can be more difficult when a gun is transferred between individuals instead of sold by a licensed dealer.

Investigators believe Harris targeted individuals at the school, Sack said, but declined to say if the gunman targeted the 61-year-old teacher or 16-year-old girl who were slain in the attack.

Several other students were wounded by gunfire and two girls suffered broken ankles when they jumped out of classroom windows to flee the gunman.

"The school was the target. There was a disconnect between him and what he felt was the school community," Sack said. "He felt isolated and alone."

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Gun was earlier confiscated from St. Louis school shooter

    Relatives of the gunman who killed a student and a teacher during a St. Louis school shooting had long been concerned about his mental health and worked with police to take a gun away from him — possibly the same gun used in the attack, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday. Police and the FBI are working to determine what prompted 19-year-old Orlando Harris to force his way into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday and start shooting. Sack said the the carnage could have been far worse.

  • St. Louis school shooter obtained a gun after his family worked with police to have one removed from their home, officials say

    The family of the shooter who killed a teacher and a student in a St. Louis high school removed a gun he acquired from their home before the Monday attack, police revealed Wednesday.

  • Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz calls for action after deadly St. Louis high school shooting

    “It’s not political at all. It’s about protecting the future of our country.”

  • Pennsylvania State Police issue Amber Alert for 6-year-old girl

    Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl.

  • Muscle Cars Stolen From Canadian Dealer

    It seems Thanksgiving causes crime or something…

  • 'He’s just mutilated': Parents of San Antonio teen shot in McDonald's parking lot say every day is a struggle

    Erik Cantu's parents spoke out for the first time since he was shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2.

  • Watch This Leaping Labrador Create Beautiful Music on Some Chiming Pavement

    He's like a joyous, one-dog bell choir.

  • Jury delivers guilty verdicts in Christmas parade crash

    A Wisconsin jury found Darrell Brooks guilty Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.

  • 2 killed, 7 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school; suspect killed by police, authorities say

    Three people were dead, including the gunman, and at least seven others injured after a shooting at a high school in St. Louis on Monday, police said.

  • Trump told Woodward he had ‘chemistry’ with North Korea’s Kim

    Former President Trump told Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward that he had “good chemistry” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Woodward revealed in a clip from his new audiobook. In the clip, Trump tells Woodward, “I’m the only one he deals with,” in reference to Kim. “The word chemistry. You meet somebody and you…

  • Russia presses 'dirty bomb' claim at UN, West dismisses

    STORY: “So we think it’s a very serious danger, serious threat…”Russia took its accusation that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” to the United Nations Security Council Tuesday – despite the claim being dismissed by Ukraine and the West as misinformation and a pretext for escalating the war.A “dirty bomb” is an explosive device laced with radioactive material.“We wanted to raise this issue, we wanted to explain to our colleagues our position…”Dmitry Polyanskiy is Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador.“Of course, as you understand, Western countries are mostly saying that this is all Russia propaganda, that we are all thinking it out, but [FLASH] I don’t mind people saying that Russia is crying wolf if this doesn’t happen. Because this is a terrible, terrible disaster that threatens potentially the whole of the Earth.”But Britain's Deputy UN Ambassador James Kariuki called Russia’s claims "transparently false allegations." "This is pure Russian misinformation of the kind of we've seen many times before and it should stop."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the dirty bomb allegation showed that Moscow was planning such an attack and seeking to blame Kyiv.The claims follows hints from Moscow that it might be forced to use a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine – which U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday strongly warned against."Let me just say Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if they're to use a tactical nuclear weapon. I'm not guaranteeing you that it's a false flag operation yet. Don't know. But it would be a serious, serious mistake."Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia needed to streamline its decision-making in relation to what it calls its "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of extremists. His comments seen by some as a tacit acknowledgment that Russia was not fully prepared for the resistance it has met in Ukraine.

  • Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't

    The Walmart-owned warehouse club has quietly made some changes that may give it an edge over its rivals.

  • How 2 Supreme Court Cases Could Send Our Voting Rights Back To 1964

    Mississippi civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer once said our nation fell woefully short of a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” Two cases before the United States Supreme Court this fall could deliver a final blow to our hard-won voting rights, reverting us to the

  • Adidas Terminates Kanye West's Yeezy Deal

    After a string antisemitic comments from Ye, his sneaker partner ended their longterm deal on Tuesday. Adidas expects to take a €250 million short-term loss.

  • Even nuns watch porn, says Pope

    Even nuns and priests watch online pornography, Pope Francis has admitted, in an unusual admonishment of Catholic clergy.

  • St. Louis school gunman's note describes 'perfect storm' for mass shooting

    The teenage gunman who killed a student and a teacher at a St. Louis high school left a note in his car saying his feelings of loneliness were "a perfect storm for a mass shooting," the city's police commissioner said on Tuesday. Police found a blue notebook in the car that the killer, Orlando Deshawn Harris, drove on Monday to the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where he fatally shot the 61-year-old teacher and 16-year-old female student, while wounding or causing injuries to seven other people. Harris was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

  • Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Reveals That She Has Cancer

    Jansen has been the lead singer for the long-running Finnish power metal act since 2013. Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Reveals That She Has Cancer Jon Hadusek

  • Drake London’s rookie season is off to a brutal start

    Drake London isn't dropping passes or committing mistakes. The Falcons just aren't throwing him the ball. It's very weird.

  • Kanye West: What's next for Yeezy and trainer fans?

    With big brands including Adidas cutting ties with the rapper, Newsbeat explores what happens next.

  • St. Louis school gunman was armed with AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, officials say

    The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people at a St.