St. Louis schools impacted by Missouri Central School Bus strike

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Schools said thousands of families are suffering after a bus driver walk-out left families and students in the dark about when the buses will be running.

Families in one neighborhood said having a bus stop at the end of their street is convenient but only when the buses actually run.

“We rely on the buses, and we need the bus to bring them home. Like last week or two weeks ago, he didn’t get home until almost six one day. So it’s just been very inconsistent,” said Michele Austin, SLPS parent.

Austin’s neighborhood consistently sees issues with getting kids to and from school. Her son is normally dropped off around 4:30 p.m., but there have been times when he doesn’t come home until closer to 6 p.m.

“There are multiple parents who have Airtags in their kids backpacks cause the bus doesn’t always take the same route and the bus isn’t always on time,” Austin said.

Her neighborhood relies heavily on carpooling, and have even started a text thread.

“Even when the bus was on track and on schedule, the app wasn’t always tracking the right bus. you might be waiting five minutes; you might be waiting 45 minutes,” said Alison Long, SLPS parent.

According to a release, 56 routes were uncovered Tuesday morning due to the walk-out.

“We at Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) remain extremely disappointed by the fact that thousands of children and their families are being adversely impacted by a driver walkout against the Missouri Central Bus Company,” said a statement from Saint Louis Public Schools. “It is also our hope that leadership at Missouri Central Bus Company and their drivers can find common ground on how to solve their problems. The families of Saint Louis Public Schools should not be the ones left suffering in this situation.”

