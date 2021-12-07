St. Louis second-grader brought gun to school, district says

A second-grader at a St. Louis elementary school was found with a loaded handgun on school grounds last week, officials said.

St. Louis Public Schools said the weapon was found during recess on Friday when a teacher at Pamoja Preparatory Academy picked up on "unusual behavior."

The weapon was secured and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called. The incident was reported to the Department of Family Services.

Authorities told Fox 2 St. Louis the child found the gun inside a lock box under his parents' bed and planned to show it off at school. It was not clear how many rounds were inside.

No criminal charges were being considered, the news station said. Fox News has reached out to the police department.

The school district declined to comment on any potential disciplinary action, citing privacy rights.

"The safety and security of our children and staff are top priorities in our District and, it must always be our shared responsibility as a school community," George Sells, district director of communications and marketing, told Fox News.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and school administrators asked parents and guardians to make sure all firearms in their homes are secure and kept away from children.