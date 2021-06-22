St. Louis shooting leaves three dead and four others injured

Three men were killed and another four were injured in a shooting in St. Louis on Monday, police said.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at around 7:25 p.m. local time and found two victims, who investigators are currently treating as suspects, suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds “throughout their bodies,” according to an incident summary. The two were found outside of a convenience store, Police Chief John Hayden told reporters Monday evening.

The third deceased victim, who is also being treated as a suspect, was found in a local schoolyard, where he apparently collapsed due to gunshot wounds to his torso. The three deceased, identified by police as 40-year-old Kevin Page, 31-year-old Charlie Anderson, and 44-year-old OJ Pernell, were all pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

GANG LIFE, NOT RACISM, IS RESPONSIBLE FOR CHICAGO'S VIOLENCE, ALDERMAN SAYS

Police found another victim and suspect inside a nearby business where he was suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. He was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the incident summary.

A fifth victim was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The sixth and seventh injured victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One drove himself to a hospital with a wound in his arm, and the other was treated for a “graze wound to his back” and released, according to police.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“People should be able to disagree without using gun violence,” Hayden said, adding that existing gun laws are “part of the challenge.”

The shooting investigation is ongoing as law enforcement attempts to determine what led to the shooting. The roles of those involved are also still being investigated, police said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, St. Louis, Missouri, shootings, Crime, Police, Gun Violence

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: St. Louis shooting leaves three dead and four others injured