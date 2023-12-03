St. Louis teen falls victim to PlayStation 5 robbery scheme

ST. LOUIS — The alleged customer robbed a teen who was trying to sell their PlayStation 5. On December 2, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to a robbery at Delmar and DeBaliviere.

The victim, a 17-year-old, reported being the target of a robbery in the 900 block of Hamilton. The victim had arranged to sell their PlayStation 5 to the suspect. Upon meeting, the suspect took possession of the PlayStation 5 and its accessories.

Instead of providing payment, the suspect brandished a gun, pointing it at the victim. In fear for their safety, the victim promptly left the area and went to Delmar and DeBaliviere, where they contacted the police to report the robbery.

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

