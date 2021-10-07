St. Louis woman charged for arson of 7-Eleven during George Floyd riots in 2020

A 26-year-old woman was charged in connection to arson during George Floyd riots in St. Louis in 2020.

Nautica Turner conspired with a group to destroy a 7-Eleven, poured lighter fluid inside, and set it on fire, prosecutors said. The alleged incident occurred on June 1, 2020, at the height of protests after Floyd's death.

Floyd was a black man killed on May 25, 2020, by a white Minneapolis police officer. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is serving a 22.5-year sentence in prison for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after pressing his knee against Floyd's neck while restraining him for more than nine minutes.

Turner appeared in federal court Tuesday, Fox 2 Now reported.

On the night of the alleged arson, protesters gathered nearby and blocked Interstate 64. Looters stole goods from the store before setting it on fire.

Turner could face up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

