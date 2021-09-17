St. Louis woman after eviction: 'I have no idea' what to do

JIM SALTER
·3 min read

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The knock on the door that Kristen Bigogno has long dreaded finally arrived Friday — two St. Louis deputies came to evict her, joined by a couple of other men there to change the locks on the apartment.

The eviction was months in the making, yet it felt sudden to Bigogno. The judgment against her was last winter, but thanks to a national moratorium, she got a reprieve that ended with a Supreme Court ruling last month.

She received her final notice on Tuesday. When two deputies pulled up around noon on Friday, she knew it was over.

Now, Bigogno, 39, doesn't know where she and her sons, ages 16 and 17, will live.

“I have no idea,” she said. “Pray to God something happens. I don’t know what else to say or do.”

She's especially worried about her two cats and a dog, which will probably end up in a shelter. “Do you want my pets?” she asked a reporter.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban of evictions, essentially ending a months-long moratorium imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The freeze was meant to provide relief for tenants unable to keep up with their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by people put out on the streets and into shelters.

Bigogno started noticing neighbors leaving last year. She said the company that owns the three-story, six-unit building and two neighboring complexes in south St. Louis began evicting tenants with plans to rehab the buildings and rent them at higher prices.

She was notified in February that she would be evicted. With the help of an advocacy group lawyer, she was able to convince a judge that her case was covered by the CDC moratorium, and she was allowed to stay.

But no longer.

After the deputies entered Bigogno's apartment, she began carrying a few things — clothes, appliances, bedding — out through a back door and putting them in her car and a friend's pickup truck.

Within a half-hour, the new locks were in place. The apartment was no longer hers.

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts, whose agency is responsible for facilitating evictions, said the pace of removals hasn’t been as bad as he expected. He figures that some people, aware the moratorium was ending, made arrangements before being forced out.

But Betts said too many, like Bigogno, wait until it's too late. Once the court orders an eviction, he said, he has no choice in the matter.

“We’ve tried to be compassionate, empathetic, but once we get to that D-Day, I myself have to follow that court order or I will be in contempt of that court order,” Betts said.

Kennard Williams of Action St. Louis, a not-for-profit that works with people facing eviction, disagreed with Betts' assessment of the climate for renters. Williams said his office has been flooded with calls from desperate tenants.

“It's brutal out there, man,” Williams said.

Williams is still working on behalf of Bigogno “to keep a roof over her head.” She's now on a waiting list for subsidized housing. A church has offered to pay her first month's rent if she can find a place to live, and she started a GoFundMe account. For now, she and the boys may sleep in their car.

The problem, Bigogno said, is that all that time in court fighting the eviction cost her her job, and she hasn't found new work. Landlords won't rent to her because she's unemployed, she said.

As a man was finishing up replacing the lock on what used to be her backdoor, Bigogno approached him. Rather than express any anger, she apologized “for the whole situation.”

The man seemed perplexed, then shrugged.

“We're just doing our job,” he said. “We've got nothing to do with this.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Debunking Yellowstone’s ‘Zone of Death,’ the location internet sleuths have linked to Gabby Petito’s disappearance

    The Zone of Death presents a fascinating thought experiment, but legal expert admits it’s not relevant

  • Some Landlords Would Rather Evict Tenants Than Accept Federal Rental Aid

    Hesitant landlords are another point of resistance in a floundering federal program.

  • Man stole $500K of missing brother’s Social Security checks over decades — until facial recognition put authorities on his trail

    Chris Sayler will serve two years for pocketing $500,000 in social security payments earmarked for his brother Jarvis, who went missing in 1988.

  • Drake Bell speaks out after sentencing in child endangerment case: 'I make mistakes'

    The former Drake & Josh star was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

  • 'I’ve honestly never felt more free': new video shares how Black Americans feel living in Japan

    “Living while Black in Japan” is a short documentary made by filmmaking couple Keith Bedford and Shiho Fukada about what it’s like for Black Americans living in Japan. About the film: The documentary, uploaded to NPR’s YouTube channel, features three women and three men from the Black American community in Japan who shared their views on sensitive topics such as police and racism in the U.S. George Floyd’s killing had struck a chord among the interviewees, with some expressing concern that the same could happen to their loved ones back in the U.S.

  • After Ida: Mounting trash, rising anger in New Orleans

    Several residents told a City Council committee Friday that they haven't had their garbage collected since days before the storm hit on Aug. 29. “I was at the point of naming every maggot in my garbage and I was going to put them on my income tax as dependents,” a woman told council members at City Hall. A Facebook posting calling for a "Trash Parade” march at City Hall on Saturday had drawn about 1,500 responses as of Friday afternoon.

  • Lawyer files intent to sue again over governor's residency

    A lawyer and former lawmaker in West Virginia has filed notice that he again intends to sue Gov. Jim Justice over his residency. Isaac Sponaugle sent Justice a 30-day intent to sue notice Thursday for the governor's alleged failure to comply with a March 1 settlement agreement to reside at the seat of government in Charleston, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. “Jim Justice needs to decide what he wants to do with his time,” Sponaugle said.

  • At bond hearing, Alex Murdaugh’s privilege was on full display

    Despite the jumpsuit and shackles, Alex Murdaugh’s privilege remained intact, our Opinion Editor writes. | Opinion

  • Women can say no to sex if Roe falls, says architect of Texas abortion ban

    Jonathan Mitchell writes in supreme court brief that ‘women can “control their reproductive lives” without access to abortion’ Pro-choice protesters rally outside the Texas state capitol in Austin on 1 September. Photograph: The Washington Post/Getty Images The legal architect of the Texas abortion ban has argued in a supreme court brief that overturning Roe v Wade, the landmark decision which guarantees a right to abortion in the US, could cause women to practice abstinence from sexual intercou

  • Retailers using luxury to draw mall shoppers

    Shopping mall developers focus on luxury brands and entertainment to draw customers. (Sept. 17)

  • ‘In so much pain’: Political activist Laura Loomer, who wished for COVID, now has it

    Outspoken anti vaxxer and alt-right agitator Laura Loomer is feeling the effects of COVID-19.

  • Only 30% of Americans Have Achieved This Huge Retirement Milestone. Have You?

    Retirement savings statistics usually highlight how badly people are doing at preparing for their future, but one stat in Transamerica's latest retirement survey bucks this trend: Approximately 30% of households have saved $250,000 or more for retirement already. Most of us can fortunately count upon Social Security to help us with some of our retirement costs so we don't have to rely solely upon our personal savings. Most people will need $1 million or more to retire comfortably, but the only way to know what you'll need is to put together a retirement plan that takes your health and lifestyle into account.

  • U.S. judge blocks expulsions of migrant families under Trump-era order

    (Reuters) -A U.S. district judge on Thursday blocked the expulsion of migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under an order put in place by former President Donald Trump's administration early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The order, invoking Title 42, was issued in March 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cited the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colombia wrote the public health law the policy is based on does not authorize the expulsions of migrants.

  • Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK

    France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.

  • A Waterpik or Flossing: Which Is Better for Your Dental Hygiene?

    Find out if one technique reigns supreme, according to one doctor of dental surgery.

  • Boise State’s Turnover Throne sold for $10,000. You can go sit in it for free.

    Boise State debuted the throne, which was later part of a scholarship auction, in 2018, and the Broncos haven’t had a sideline prop since then.

  • UK retail sales crippled by shortages and supply disruption

    Retail sales volumes fell in the UK in August as businesses struggled with supply chain issues and labour shortages.

  • After 'Overreaction Monday,' what value plays can be made in NFL Week 2?

    There is a great deal of truth to "Overreaction Monday," as it's only natural to believe what you see. Here are three matchups worth considering after disappointing Week 1 performances.

  • Alex Murdaugh Finally Arrested for Trying to Orchestrate His Own Killing

    Hampton County Detention CenterFirst, his son faced criminal charges over a fatal boating accident.Then his wife and the same son were murdered outside a family estate.Then he reported being shot in the head while dealing with a busted tire—before announcing he was going to rehab for drug addiction and facing accusations of misusing funds from his own law firm.Oh, and authorities decided to investigate the death of a housekeeper on his property years ago.Now, Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer and scion of

  • Taliban replace women's ministry

    A sign for the building was covered by a replacement in a mixture of Dari and Arabic, reading "Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice" on Friday (September 17), according to photographs and Reuters witnesses.Female employees said they had been trying to come to work for several weeks only to be told to return to their homes, according to videos filmed outside the building seen by Reuters.The gates of the building were finally locked on Thursday, one of the women said."I am the only breadwinner in my family," said a second woman, who also said she worked in the department. "When there is no ministry, what should an Afghan woman do?"Taliban spokesmen did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.During 1996-2001, when the Taliban was last in power, its Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice became known as the group's moral police, enforcing its interpretation of sharia that included a strict dress code and public executions and floggings.