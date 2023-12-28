St. Louis woman reported missing; mother hasn’t heard from her since November

ST. LOUIS – Authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding a St. Louis woman reported missing.

Brittany Webb, 32, was reported missing out of St. Louis City on Dec. 20.

Webb’s mother told police she last heard from her on Nov. 15. She became concerned about her well-being after she did not show up for a Christmas holiday gathering as expected.

Investigators say the mother attempted to contact Webb on her phone around Thanksgiving. An unknown man reportedly answered the phone call and claimed to know Webb, but did not disclose further information about her.

A recent attempted ping of Webb’s phone revealed it has been turned off sometime since that phone call.

Webb is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 130 pounds. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the missing persons unit of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5738.

