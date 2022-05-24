St. Louis woman sent to prison in Joplin armed robbery

May 24—A Jasper County judge sentenced a St. Louis woman Monday to 10 years in prison for a shoplifting incident at a Joplin store that turned into an armed robbery when she pulled a knife on employees who confronted her.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed 35-year-old Tiffany Madison the prison term on a conviction for first-degree robbery at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Madison pleaded guilty to the charge March 28 in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest and limiting the sentence she might receive to no more than 10 years.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Madison was observed Jan. 19, 2021, concealing two pairs of shoes in her purse at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 1717 S. Range Line Road.

When a store employee confronted her about the theft, she pulled a knife from the purse and told the employee: "Get back!" The affidavit states that she kept telling employees that as she fled the store and did not comply with a police officer who intercepted her in the parking lot and ordered her down on the ground.

The officer purportedly had to use a stun gun to get her taken into custody, according to the affidavit.