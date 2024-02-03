St. Louis WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday

ST. LOUIS – World War II began nearly 85 years ago, and now in 2024, a St. Louis family is celebrating the 100th birthday of WWII veteran Ken Luttrell.

“Back at his 90th birthday party, he said, ‘I’ll see you all in ten years’ and he meant it,” Nancy Luttrell, daughter of Luttrell, said.

While serving, a bomb fragment at high velocity ripped through Luttrell’s left cheek and exited out of his right cheek. He had nine operations to rebuild his facial bones, and some say it’s a miracle to have him still showcasing his war memorabilia.

“It’s not every day that you get to have dinner with someone who served in Iwo Jima. So, it means a lot… and him still being here today. It means a lot,” Capt. Matt Leonard, U.S. Marine Corp. Assist. Inspector Instructor, said.

Sgt. Luttrell remembers his time serving in World War II.

“I had four major landings with the fourth marine division. Roi-Namur, Sapan, Tinean, Iwo Jima. And I remember them all,” he said.

Luttrell was presented with a proclamation from Senator Eric Schmitt, a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives and a flag that was flown over U.S. Congress by Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

Luttrell had a message for everyone to remember.

“Be good to the guy next to you. He may be taking care of you a little later on,” Luttrell said.

As Lutrell celebrates his 100th birthday, his remarkable journey serves as a testament to resilience, courage, and sacrifice.

