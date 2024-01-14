St. Louis Zoo is closed today
St. Louis Zoo is closed today due to extreme cold.
The zoo reassured the public that the attack did not impact animal wellbeing and support staff, but it was still determining possible consequences for human visitors.
Miami had no chance against the well-prepared, physical KC defense. Outside of a 14-yard Tua scramble, the Dolphins were stuck in the worst game script.
The Chiefs' defense did a great job limiting the Dolphins.
Yes, the Chiefs game is that cold.
Meanwhile, shirtless fans braved the sub-zero temperatures in the stands.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
These power banks, rechargeable lights and warm winter duds can keep you comfortable during Mother Nature's worst.
The NexPow Car Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag, boasting 21 cubic feet of storage space, is a winter road trip essential
Snag fan-fave earbuds for $20, a popular humidifier for 40% off, cozy slippers for $22 and more great deals.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
The stories you need to start your day: U.S. strikes in Yemen, the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Audio Radar is an RGB lights system for those with hearing loss to get visual cues about where sound in their games is coming from. At CES 2024, the company is launching an SDK to allow developers to customize the lights to their games.
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day as the automaker announced price cuts in China and is idling production at Giga Berlin due to Red Sea-related supplier disruption.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.
Snap up a megapopular space heater for $27, snow boots for 60% off, a cozy blanket for $10 and more.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The weather will be a big storyline for Saturday night's game.
The FAA will have more oversight of the production and manufacturing of Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes after one lost a cabin panel mid-flight. The agency suggested it might delegate a third party to conduct Boeing inspections and quality control.
The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.