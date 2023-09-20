St. Lucie County deputy arrested on DUI charge, suspended

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A deputy was suspended two days without pay after being arrested in May on a DUI charge, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Nicholas Colangelo, 25, was arrested in the early morning hours of May 8 by Port St. Lucie police on the misdemeanor DUI charge after a traffic stop in the area of Southwest Village Parkway and Southwest Meeting Street, an arrest affidavit states.

Colangelo, a court services deputy, was off-duty at the time, records show.

Police reported Colangelo’s vehicle, a pickup, was swerving between lane markers and aggressively switching lanes.

A police officer reported Colangelo’s speech was slurred and he appeared to stumble while walking to an area to perform field sobriety exercises.

Colangelo, who declined to submit to a breath test, was arrested after performing the exercises.

He later told sheriff’s officials he had worked a full shift and went to work out before going to a restaurant and having a few drinks.

A report regarding the sheriff's internal affairs investigation into the incident was released earlier this month.

Colangelo was found to have violated a policy rule by being arrested, and received an unpaid, two-day suspension, according to the Sheriff's Office.

