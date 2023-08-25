St. Lucie County home builder under investigation, can't get permits for one year

A homebuilder with two past bankruptcies is being investigated for fraud, sued by at least four clients and subcontractors, and has been blocked from getting any new construction permits in St. Lucie County for a year.

Mark M. Montalto, owner of Port St. Lucie Properties Inc., is being investigated by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and Port St. Lucie Police Department, which have received a combined 13 complaints since May 31. The St. Lucie County Contractor Licensing Board on July 19 found Montalto guilty of a municipal code violation for failing to pay creditors for material, work or services in four complaints filed to the board since March 7.

Clients allege they paid Montalto, but he didn't complete work or pay for supplies, and allowed over 170 liens totaling over $2.7 million to be placed on homeowners and subcontractors, according to county and court records.

Montalto apparently hung up on a TCPalm reporter after she identified herself and did not answer a return call nor respond to a request for comment left with his receptionist.

"I encourage anyone who built a home with Port St. Lucie Properties and now has a lien against their home from a subcontractor to contact local law enforcement,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement to TCPalm.

Port St. Lucie Properties Inc.

Victoria and Russell Williams paid Montalto over $53,000 to build their home on four acres in Fort Pierce in June 2022, according to their June 5 complaint to the sheriff. That was for a permit, tortoise survey and tree mitigation.

Montalto never got a permit and the couple had to pay their bank about $70,000 to prevent liens on their nonexistent house, Victoria Williams told TCPalm.

The Williamses, who own a landscaping company in St. Lucie County, had moved into an RV with their 7-year-old child and two dogs until their house could be built. They recently sold their land for about $30,000 and are renting a place to live. They need to regroup and wait for the housing market to stabilize before making any permanent decisions, she said. But one thing she knows, “We're definitely never building a house again.”

They are not alone in what Williams called a "devastating nightmare" of a situation.

Joseph Peavy said he paid Montalto in full to build his new home in Fort Pierce in 2021, but he now has a lien on his house, according to a June 2 complaint he filed with the Contractor Licensing Board.

“It took them nine months to even break ground,” he told TCPalm, adding the builder became evasive as months wore on without any progress. "I have a lien on my house for $7,000 from Jetson because the builder did not pay them.”

The Police Department has received eight complaints since May 31 and the Sheriff's Office has received five complaints since June. Montalto also faces these four civil lawsuits which are open currently:

Dream Contractors, Inc., filed suit Dec. 12, 2022, claiming Montalto did not pay them for their work.

BFS Group, LLC, filed suit May 2, claiming Montalto didn't pay for its building supplies.

Oscar Martinez filed suit Aug. 16, claiming Montalto didn't pay subcontractors hired to build his home.

David and Elga Alvarado filed suit May 30, claiming Montalto didn't get permits or pay subcontractors and stopped responding to them in October 2022.

Similar complaints are posted on a 90-member “Victims of psl properties” Facebook group. They report liens ranging from a few thousand dollars to over $100,000. Some said they had to refinance and hire another builder.

Montalto filed for bankruptcy in 2011 in Palm Beach and in 1993 in Connecticut. He received his Florida contracting license in April 2019 and registered as a contractor in St. Lucie County in May 2019; however, he claims he has been building homes in Port St. Lucie since 1982.

His family-owned business, with a model center at 3033 S.W. Savona Blvd., builds homes from Fort Lauderdale to Melbourne, he says in a video on his website. His mission is "to maintain the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, honesty and fairness in our relationships with the community, the governing jurisdictions, our suppliers, subcontractors, professional associates and customers," his website says.

Montalto can request the Contractor Licensing Board reinstate his permitting privileges.

Ananya Tiwari is TCPalm's business reporter. You can contact her at ananya.tiwari@tcpalm.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Ananyati.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port St. Lucie Properties home builder under criminal investigation