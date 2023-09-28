St. Lucie County homicide victim ID'd as 33-year-old man

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The victim of a homicide last week was publicly identified Thursday as 33-year-old David Christian Wallace, and officials are seeking information from the public, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

Investigators shortly after 9 a.m. Sept. 21, went to the incident at an apartment in the 3300 block of South Seventh Street. Mascara said Wallace lived alone and had been shot inside his apartment.

“Mr. Wallace was an employer who was conversing with his employee the night previously,” Mascara said. “He asked his employee to come pick him up for work at 6 a.m.”

Mascara said the employee arrived, and Wallace didn’t answer the door.

“The employee went and found a third party to open the door and they both found him deceased in the apartment,” Mascara said.

Mascara said Wallace did tile work throughout the county, and had a couple of employees.

“We believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to our public,” Mascara said.

He asked for help from the public in identifying anyone Wallace may have been with in the hours preceding his death and also what type of activities in which he may have been involved.

Those with information can call detectives at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Homicide victim ID'd as 33-year-old David Christian Wallace