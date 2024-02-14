St. Lucie County schools want voters to continue 1/2-cent sales tax for capital projects

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Voters will be asked in November to continue a 1/2-cent sales tax to pay for school capital projects, the School Board decided Tuesday.

The School Board voted unanimously to request the item be placed on the ballot in November. The County Commission still must give final approval to add the item on the ballot.

While the School Board held no discussion about the sales tax vote Tuesday, the item was discussed at the Jan. 23 board meeting.

The 10-year 1/2-cent sales tax expires in Dec. 31, 2026, but district officials want to bring the vote early, Deputy Superintendent Helen Wild said last month. This is a presidential year, so there is a chance for maximum voter input on the tax in November, she said. In addition, the district could get better bond rates and ensures buying power for the district because there is a certainty of funding, she said.

Bringing the sales tax to a vote this year reduces confusion with the 1-mil school property tax, which voters will be asked to renew in 2026, officials said. Voters approved the additional property tax in 2022 to pay for teacher salaries, school security, mental-health services and educational programs. The property tax went into effect in 2023 and will expire in 2027.

"It's very difficult to go forward with two continuations (of taxes) because it confuses our voters," schools Superintendent Jon Prince told the board last month. "We want to make sure our voters know exactly what they are continuing. That's why we want to do one thing at a time."

The sales tax was first approved by voters in 1996 to accommodate student growth and pay for capital projects. In 2005, voters agreed to extend the sales tax for 20 years.

The district has used money from the 1/2-cent sales tax to build schools such as Fort Pierce Central High School and Sames Gaines Academy of Emerging Technologies. Renovations and additions at Chester A. Moore, White City and Lawnwood elementary schools also have been paid for with sales tax revenue.

