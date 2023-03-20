St. Lucie County sheriff announces arrest in Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Monday afternoon an arrest in the shooting death of a Fort Pierce resident in the city's Ilous Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The U.S. Marshal Service arrested Kemmye Riccardo Parson, 28, of Fort Pierce, the morning of March 17 in Tampa, Mascara said during a news conference at the Sheriff's Office. Among his charges are: attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder, possession of firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened Jan. 16 at Fort Pierce's Ilous Ellis Park. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday set aside to honor a civil rights activist who preached nonviolence. That afternoon, one or more shooters began spraying bullets into a crowd that had gathered for the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day.

Dozens gather to pay tribute to Fort Pierce resident Nikkitia Bryant, during a candlelight vigil at Ilous Ellis Park, at the corner of North 13th Street and Avenue O on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Fort Pierce. Bryant was killed by a stray bullet at the park Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day car show.

St. Lucie County sheriff's officials called the shooting at 5:20 p.m. that day a dispute between at least two individuals who are documented gang members.

Eight people were shot and one of them, 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant, died in the shootout. Four others were injured fleeing the area,

Bryant, a Fort Pierce native, was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter buying food from a food truck. When shots rang out, she protectively covered her daughter, Ni’Dazia Williams. Bryant was hit by a stray bullet.

The woman who was born in Vero Beach and raised in Gifford, was a hairdresser working to become a nurse.

From Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day incident not 'random mass shooting,' sheriff says

From Jan. 18: Who was Nikkitia Bryant?

From Jan. 18: New details discussed in MLK Day shootings at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce

From Jan. 17: MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce is 30th mass shooting in U.S. so far this year

Parson is being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail, awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County.

Mascara said his detectives put in a "tremendous amount of investigative work,' in identifying the man accused of shooting and killing Bryant.

Story continues

He said even with the arrest, "our work has just begun." Detectives are looking for who else shot guns in the park and are seeking any video or other information from that day.

Nikkiti White, Bryant's mother, thanked sheriff's detectives for their work.

"I'm still fighting," she said.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: St. Lucie County sheriff announces arrest in Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting