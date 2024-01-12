St. Lucie County sheriff unveils new cameras being installed at area parks

TechCrunch

Indian wearable startup Ultrahuman is getting into the smart home game. Looks-wise, the Ultrahuman Home resembles a sleek (metallic) Wi-Fi router or Apple TV -- basically it's a low, squarish box -- but functionality is quite different: Sensors in the device will allow the user to monitor levels of natural and artificial light, air pollution, noise, humidity and smoke in the room where it's installed, according to the company, sending data, in the form of space "scores" and actionable insights, to a new "home" tab in the Ultrahuman app. Ultrahuman's existing wearables are squarely targeted at the quantified self trend, linking sensing hardware to an app that crunches the user's data to deliver personalized lifestyle advice -- with the goal of helping users improve fitness and wellness.