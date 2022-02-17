St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identifies deputy as only probable suspect in 1983 murder cold case
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identifies deputy as only probable suspect in 1983 murder cold case
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identifies deputy as only probable suspect in 1983 murder cold case
A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.
A wealthy Connecticut mother of four has pleaded guilty to secretly filming three people — including a child — for “sexual pleasure” at her $10 million mansion, court records show. Hadley Palmer, 53, pleaded guilty in the state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 19 to three counts of voyeurism and one count of risk of injury to a minor for the incidents, the Associated Press reports. She faces up to five years in prison and is required to now register as a sex offender. As part of her plea deal,
“Caring compassionate people are capable of great rage in situations when they perceive others have suffered wrongs. ... What happened the night of this case was the perfect storm for her acting out on her fear and anger,” the mother’s lawyer wrote.
Two police officers broke up a mall fight by pinning a Black teen to the ground while allowing a white teen he was fighting to watch from a couch.
An ER doctor at UF Health Leesburg was charged with battery after allegedly striking a patient numerous times with her own hand.
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for passengers, including four teenagers, who were believed to be on board a plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina on Sunday.
Police said both the parents accessed the lift gates 10 times that day.
Kristina Calvin was outside the Nashville store Sunday when someone reached into her cart and snatched her purse. She fought back, and the two went back and forth until the man reached his car and backed out. Calvin said she has road rash along her entire leg.
Parents in Riverside are behind bars after police say the couple's children were abused for possibly several years.
"I only had 2 beers." "Your BAC indicated almost 8 drinks."View Entire Post ›
Surveillance video shows the attempted armed robbery of Plaza Jewelers in Redwood City. The masked suspects briefly entered the business before fleeing when the store owner fired a gun.
Honolulu Police DepartmentEric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a random act of violence after Tokuhara, 47, was found around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 dead on the floor of his Oahu studio next to three spent bullet casings.During a month-lo
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Andrew may have been prompted to settle Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against him—for a whopping figure of $14 million, according to some well-sourced reports in the British media Wednesday—after seeing an email sent by Ghislaine Maxwell in which the convicted sex trafficker said she thought the photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist “looks real.”Maxwell appears in the background of the photo and it was claimed by Giuffre that
A 31-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were identified as the victims who drowned in a Blackhawk pool.
The man climbed over a railing at the summit, slipped on hard ice and landed in an inaccessible area that required a rescue operation, officials said.
A pair of frightening assaults involving a homeless man now has Los Angeles police and L.A. County sheriff's investigators asking people to be on alert.
"I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were at a home Wednesday in Salem as part of a federal investigation.
It's the most dangerous sport at the Olympics to me.View Entire Post ›
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005. Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, and prison officials declared him dead at 10:14 a.m. It was Oklahoma’s fourth execution since October, when the state resumed lethal injections following a nearly seven-year hiatus. Postelle, who was lying on a gurney with his arms outstretched beside him, declined to give any last words and glanced a few times at the seven witnesses who were in the viewing room next to the execution chamber as the execution began.