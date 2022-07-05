St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help after man shot 11 times in 'targeted attack'

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help from the public in an incident in which a man was shot 11 times in what was described as a “targeted attack,” the sheriff’s chief deputy said Tuesday.

The incident happened about 1:15 a.m. June 25 at an address in the 2900 block of Harson Way, with a total of 18 rounds fired, according to Chief Deputy Brian Hester and the Sheriff’s Office.

The address is just north of St. Lucie Boulevard and just east of the Treasure Coast International Airport and Business Park.

The man who was shot, who is between 18 and 25 years old, was shot with a 9mm firearm and struck 11 times, Hester said.

He said he thought the man, who walked into a hospital, mostly was struck in the extremities.

Fort Pierce fire: Fireworks cause July 4th fire at triplex in Fort Pierce; more than 15 impacted

Hester said one of the blinds in the home was open, and the man who was shot sat on a couch in front of a window.

“We feel like that this was a completely targeted attack,” Hester said. “They knew he was there. They knew where he was in the house when the incident occurred.”

He suspected the individual or individuals responsible drove to the address and got out, opened fire and then left.

Hester said others were there at the time, but no one else was struck.

The person hit by gunfire said he didn’t know who could be responsible, Hester said.

“I think that most of the violence that we're seeing with regard to guns and shootings in our community are related to gangs and gang violence,” said Hester, noting he did not know whether the shooting victim was involved with a gang.

Cold case solved: 1986 cold case homicide of Albert 'Trent' Clay solved by St. Lucie County sheriff's detective

Sentence in deadly DUI crash: Tanner Dashner sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for fiery DUI crash that killed 5

Also in the 2900 block of Harson Way, sheriff’s officials in October 2021 made one of the agency’s largest, if not its largest, fentanyl seizures.

Story continues

Sheriff’s officials reported turning up 497 grams — slightly more than a pound — of fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, along with lesser amounts of marijuana, cocaine and hydromorphone after searching a home there. Two men were arrested at the time.

Those with information about the June 25 shooting are asked to call detectives at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: SLC Sheriff's Office: St. Lucie County shooting was 'targeted attack'