St. Lucie's winning economic development strategy should come with a cautionary note

There's an old saying in the legal profession: If the facts are on your side, pound the facts. If the law is on your side, pound the law. And if neither the facts nor the law are on your side, pound the table.

It's meant to be a joke, but there's also an important message there about playing to one's strengths, whatever they happen to be in a given situation.

St. Lucie County, and Port St. Lucie, in particular, have been doing a bang-up job lately of playing to their strengths in the economic development arena.

St. Lucie County has been chalking up economic wins

Earlier this month, the Port St. Lucie City Council and St. Lucie County Commission approved tax incentives that are paving the way for relocation of a Costco distribution center to the city from West Palm Beach.

When construction is complete, Costco has said the new facility in Southern Grove will create 265 full-time jobs with an average wage of $55,350, plus benefits.

While many Port St. Lucie residents wish Costco were putting a retail store in the community instead, the distribution center's economic impact may be considerably greater.

The St. Lucie County Economic Development Council projects the impact of construction at nearly $85 million, while the impact of the new jobs is estimated at about $198 million annually.

This isn't a fluke, either. The economic development council's annual report from last year is filled with success stories about new distribution and logistics operations becoming operational, including Amazon, Cheney Brothers and Kings Logistics Center.

Then there's FedEx, which opened a regional distribution center in the community a couple of years ago.

Focus on industry sectors that are booming

Maureen Saltzer, a spokeswoman for the economic development council, said her organization is pursuing logistics and distribution jobs because there's a lot of growth in those market sectors right now.

"The distribution industry has discovered our location is ideal," Saltzer said.

This makes all the sense in the world. St. Lucie County is located halfway between two of Florida's three largest metropolitan areas, Miami and Orlando. Two major highways, Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike, and multiple railroads pass through the county.

Port St. Lucie is the sixth most-populated city in the country's third most-populated state.

St. Lucie County should be the economic center for the entire Treasure Coast. Instead of people driving south to jobs in Martin and Palm Beach counties, people from those counties, as well as Indian River and Okeechobee, should be heading to work in St. Lucie.

Given its population, geographic location and access to major transportation infrastructure, it would be economic malpractice if St. Lucie County's leaders weren't trying to recruit warehouse and distribution-related businesses.

Don't forget about long-term economic sustainability

Here's a word of caution, though: Relying too heavily on those types of jobs is like getting a sugar fix. It provides a quick burst of energy, but the long-term benefits aren't as great as with some other sources of economic fuel.

Why am I such a buzzkill? Because I see what has happened in Memphis, Tennessee, where I lived for more than a decade.

I truly love Memphis, and not just because of the great barbecue. That's where I met my wife, figured out the career path I wanted to follow and generally started becoming the person I am today.

Memphis has built its economy around transportation and logistics. It's located near the geographic center of the country. Two major highways, interstates 40 and 55, pass through there. So do east-west and north-south railroads and the continent's longest river, the Mississippi, which handles much of the country's barge traffic originating from or bound for the Gulf of Mexico.

Memphis also has one of the world's busiest cargo airports, thanks largely to the presence of FedEx's world headquarters.

Lots of other warehouse and distribution businesses have seen what FedEx saw in Memphis, and chose to set up shop there.

Yet in many rankings of the economic health of America's largest cities, Memphis consistently ranks near the bottom.

Economic diversity doesn't happen by accident

There are many reasons why this is, not all of which apply to Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County. However, it's not uncommon to hear Memphis community leaders talking about the need to move beyond "pick and pack" jobs that pay relatively low wages and offer few opportunities for career advancement.

Saltzer said the economic development council staff is mindful of the need to diversify the local economic base.

St. Lucie County's list of targeted industries includes a range of other sectors, including manufacturing; clean energy; information industries; finance and insurance services; and professional, scientific and technical services.

Saltzer cites Accel International Holdings Inc., a wire and cable manufacturer that has set up operations in Port St. Lucie, as an example of the types of jobs the community wants.

Accel held a job fair last week, seeking 125 to 150 workers to fill jobs paying $24 to $40 per hour.

"That's the gold standard," Saltzer said. "That's what we're looking for. Would we love to have more advanced manufacturing? Absolutely."

While Southern Grove is mostly built out, except for three yet-to-be-constructed industrial parks, Saltzer said there are lots of opportunities for more commercial and industrial growth along King's Highway and I-95, particularly north of Midway Road.

"There are really, really exciting things going on at Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center and FIU's (Florida International University's) Center for Translational Science," Saltzer added in an email.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with playing to one's strengths. However, other economic "muscles" also need to be exercised ― otherwise, they may shrivel up and the community will be poorer as a result.

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay. Contact him via email at blake.fontenay@tcpalm.com or at 772-232-5424.

