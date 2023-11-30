St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center on lockdown because of a ‘potential threat’

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center is on lockdown and first responders are on the scene to assist with a “potential threat,” according to the Meridian Police Department.

Stephany Galbreaith, a spokesperson for the Meridian Police Department, told the Idaho Statesman by phone at around 4:35 p.m. that police and fire had arrived at the scene. Galbreaith wasn’t able to provide additional information on the possible threat but said that no injuries have been reported.

Authorities are working with the hospital’s security staff to make sure people are safe, Galbreaith added. A St. Luke’s spokesperson wasn’t able to provide any additional information.

Galbreaith said that police were asking people to avoid the area.