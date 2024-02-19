St. Luke's in Goodhue plans final service in 127-year-old original church

Feb. 19—GOODHUE, Minn. — Almost 127 years to the day of the first services at a now-historic church, Goodhue, Minnesota congregation will hold its final service in the now-historic building.

St. Luke's Church in Goodhue opened its doors Feb. 19, 1897. On Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, the congregation will worship in the original church building for the final time.

On March 3, the first services in a new St. Luke's Church will be held on the west edge of town at the intersection of Goodhue County highways 9 and 6.

The congregation has grown beyond what its land-locked building can accommodate, said Susan Majerus, secretary of the church council and member of the building committee.

"We've outgrown it," Majerus said. "We've added on three times ... it's getting harder to make things accessible."

The move became necessary as the congregation grew, Majerus said.

"We're lucky if we can get 100 to 150 people in the building," she added.

However, saying goodbye to more than a century of memories isn't easy. Generations of congregation members have connections to the church. Majerus was married there and her own daughter had wedding festivities at the church decades later.

"This all started out with the excitement and enthusiasm, the idea of starting a new chapter," Majerus said. "Now it's kind of hitting home, that yeah, I won't be in that building anymore."

Needing more space indicates the congregation is healthy, she added.

"We've been truly blessed with a truly strong and enthusiastic youth, children and families," she said.

Over the past few weeks, items from the church have been moved to the new building including the church bell. Some important parts will likely be in place a little longer. The stained glass windows will eventually make their way to the new building but will stay in place in the old building until the new owner is ready to fill the holes the windows will leave.

Overall, the church has seven stained glass pieces. Six are used as windows. One large piece is displayed backlit in the sanctuary.

None of the windows will be used as windows in the new building, but church leaders are looking for ways to display them in the new church.

Majerus is working to get the word out about the final service at the old building. She said she hopes people who have had connections to the church over the generations have a chance to stop by if they can. It might mean the church will be overflowing for services Feb. 25.

Given the reasons St. Luke's is moving, that's probably already a given.

When: 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 25.

Where: St. Luke's Church, 308 First Ave. in Goodhue.