St. Martin Parish authorities searching for Basin Bridge drive by shooting suspect

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish authorities are searching for a suspect related to a drive-by shooting on the Atchafalaya Basin.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday afternoon at approximately 2:16 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to drive-by shooting that occurred on the Atchafalaya Basin at mile marker 124.5 on I-10 west bound.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim’s dog was also in the vehicle and was injured.

Following an investigation, officials said they were able to secure an arrest warrant for the suspect, who has been identified as Matthew Christopher Muse, 38, of Baton Rouge. He is wanted for the following charges:

Attempted crime

First degree murder

Aggravated Criminal Damage to property

Cruelty to animals; aggravated

Muse was last seen traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2013 dark blue Lexus, with a Louisiana license plate, #425DGI. He is described as a Black male, 6’3″ and weighs approximately 184 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Detectives are asking anyone who was traveling on I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin at the time of this incident and witnessed the shooting to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071 or you can report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030. All callers remain anonymous and if your tip leads to his arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

