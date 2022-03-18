St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office getting $4 million Law Enforcement Complex

Officials broke ground on a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Complex.

The 18,000-square-foot facility will be located next to the current public safety complex and is expected to be completed in December. The project has an estimated cost of $4 million and the funding for the project is being provided by surplus funds.

Angelle Architects met with each of the division commanders prior to designing the building to receive their input. The needs of each division were taken into consideration to create an efficient workspace.

An architectural rendering of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Enforcement Complex that is set to be completed by December 2022.

One of the unique design aspects of the front exterior of the building is the incorporation of six-pointed beams that represent the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Badge. The contractor for the project will be Thomson Brothers Construction Company.

A gym will also be part of the new building and will be accessible for deputies to maintain their physical and mental well-being to perform their duties to the best of their abilities.

The complex will be comprised of the following divisions:

Patrol

Criminal Investigations (Adult and Juvenile)

Street Crimes Unit

Special Operations (Marine Patrol/Animal Control)

Public Affairs

Computer Forensics and Evidence Lab

Chez Hope, who the sheriff's office works closely with to provide domestic violence victims needed services such as assistance with restraining orders, and emergency shelter assistance, will also be housed in the new complex.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: St. Martin Sheriff's $4 million complex to be finished in winter