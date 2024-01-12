St. Mary's and Blue Cross, Blue Shield agree on insurance plan

An insurance agreement this week was announced between St. Mary’s Health Care System and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia.

The agreement covers all three of St. Mary’s facilities including St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens and medical facilities in Lavonia and Greensboro along with its providers in other medical and hospice services.

“We are pleased that an agreement with Anthem could be reached without disruption to patient care,” Stonish Pierce, president and CEO of Trinity Health Georgia, said in a release on the announcement.

Robert Bunch, president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, shared his view that the agreement will simplify “care for the members we mutually serve.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: St. Mary's and Blue Cross, Blue Shield agree to insurance pact