St. Marys city councilman arrested on battery charge

Artie Jones, Jr., faces a misdemeanor battery charge after a family fight, according to the GBI.

Jail records show Jones, 71, was booked into the Camden County Jail at 6:45 a.m. Friday and released at 10:22 a.m.

In a news release, the GBI said Jones got into an argument with a family member which ended in a fight.

His bio on the City of St. Marys website says that Councilman Jones is a fifth-generation native of the city, whose accomplishments include organizing Camden County’s first recreation department and humane society.

The GBI said it is still investigating this incident. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

