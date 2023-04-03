St. Marys City Councilmember-elect Chad Ingram arrested for DUI

The newly elected St. Marys City Councilmember, John Chadwick Ingram, was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol, just days after his electoral victory.

According to inmate records from Camden County, Ingram was booked in the early hours of April 2, at 1:20 a.m., and was released just over 7 hours later at 8:39 a.m.

Ingram, who was charged with a misdemeanor DUI offense, specifically “Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive,” was charged by the St. Marys Police Department. The offense occurred on the same day as his booking, according to the records.

Ingram was subsequently bonded out on a bond/cash/property bond amounting to $1,110.00.

There is no information available about any court dates or the disposition of the case, and it remains unclear whether Ingram will face any legal consequences for his actions. Ingram has not made a public statement about the incident at this time.

Ingram was elected to the St. Marys City Council as Post 3 representative during a special election on March 21, winning 65.19% of the total votes, according to the election data.

It has been reported that despite his recent arrest, John Chadwick Ingram is still scheduled to be sworn in as a City Councilmember for St. Marys tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

It remains to be seen how the public will react to the news and whether any action will be taken against him. For now, the people of St. Marys will have to wait and see how this situation plays out.

